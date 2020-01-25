Development in Consumer Electronic Industry Expected to Boost Demand Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs; Exhibits Steady 5.6% CAGR

Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs – Snapshot

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) form an integral part of any electronic device and serve as the foundation of a majority of electronic products. They are functional centers of most electronic devices and are used to connect various electronic components mounted on them, thereby forming an assembly or circuitry meant to perform various functions.

Conformal coatings are protective chemical coatings that protect electronic circuit boards from harsh environments that contain moisture, salt, or other contaminants. Conformal coatings ensure operational integrity of the electronic assembly by preventing it from voltage arcing, shorts, and static discharge. Generally, conformal coatings for the protection of printed circuit boards are based on acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, parylene, etc.

Acrylic conformal coatings can resist abrasion and can be easily applied or removed for repair or rework. They provide fair elasticity and are recognized for their high dielectric strength. Silicone conformal coatings provide superior chemical resistance and salt spray resistance. They are very flexible. Removal of silicone conformal coatings is quite challenging as it requires specialized solvents and long soaking time. Polyurethane conformal coatings are known for their superior resistance to moisture and chemicals. They offer high abrasion and excellent adhesion to a wide variety of substrates. Epoxy conformal coatings are generally available as two-part compounds. These conformal coatings provide resistance to humidity and high resistance to abrasion and chemicals. Once cured, they are very difficult to remove. Parylene conformal coatings are a special type of coating applied through vapor-phase deposition. They offer excellent dielectric strength and superior resistance to solvents and extreme temperatures. Fluoropolymer-based conformal coatings are generally dissolved in a fluorocarbon-based carrier solvent, and they are applied as a thin coat.

Solvent-based conformal coatings are used for coating applications owing to their cost effectiveness and ease of availability. Water-based technology is environmentally friendly, and manufacturers are striving to produce conformal coatings that employ water. The major advantage of water-based conformal coatings is reduced emission of VOCs. Use of UV-cured technology results in coatings that are VOC free and non-flammable. Conformal coatings are exposed to UV radiation for fast curing. UV-cured technology is employed for conformal coatings that are applied over PCBs exposed to harsh environments.

Rise in population in the region, increase in disposable incomes of inhabitants of the region led by rapid industrialization, and availability of low-cost electronic devices and attractive finance schemes are some of the factors augmenting the demand for consumer electronics devices in Asia Pacific. This has resulted in increase in demand for PCBs in the region. Consumption of consumer electronics is high in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. These countries offer significant potential for future expansion.