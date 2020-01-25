E-commerce Software Market: Advancements and Move Towards Digital World Driving Revenue Growth

E-commerce software is a platform or engine that helps control and manage inventory, add or remove products, calculate taxes, process payments, maintain e-commerce website, and fulfill orders. E-commerce software enables users and businesses to simplify multifaceted and complex operations and processes performed by online stores. Additionally, several small, medium, and large businesses are focusing on delivering optimal shopping experience with the help of e-commerce software.

E-commerce software helps businesses to effectively and efficiently manage multiple applications including catalog management, channel management, customer accounts, email marketing, inventory management, loyalty program, and multi-store management. These applications enable e-commerce software to simplify marketing and automate shipping and taxes. Furthermore, e-commerce software vendors are offering solutions capable of integrating with various enterprise software such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), accounting software, 3PL, social media, and customer relationship management (CRM) in order to provide all-in-one platform to businesses. Moreover, e-commerce software also provide a variety of features including custom e-commerce content management system (CMS), security, and e-commerce POS development.

The e-commerce software market is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the near future. This expansion is likely due to the increasing number of online stores and online/ virtual marketplaces across the world. Additionally, the focus of small businesses, c-store, and e-commerce companies is shifting toward adoption of advanced solutions such as e-commerce software. This is primarily to manage and control operations and processes efficiently and effectively. Moreover, rising emphasis of brick & mortar stores, grocery stores, and start-up businesses toward digitization as well as earning profits from online selling is supplementing the growth of e-commerce software market.

Furthermore, reducing cross-border trade policies across the world is providing prominent opportunities for sellers and businesses, which is likely to help them expand their product reach in multiple countries. E-commerce businesses, shopping malls, and others such as small stores and shops across the world are moving toward online marketplaces to sell products, which in turn is also expected drive the e-commerce software market during the forecast period. However, e-commerce software issues including security and privacy of online transactions and user data as well as product stability and technical issues are expected to restrain the e-commerce software market. However, e-commerce software also provides enhancements in business operations such as improved payment and shipping time, as well as effective and easy management of products. This is expected to overcome the restraints associated with e-commerce software market and drive the market.