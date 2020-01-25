Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Market 2026 | Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information

Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Market – Snapshot

Fire resistant hydraulic fluid is a type of hydraulic fluid, which has significantly higher combustion temperature. Therefore, it is more fire resistant compared to mineral oils. Petroleum-based hydraulic fluids are not suitable for usage in several applications due to their high flammability. Petroleum-based fluids are not used in applications where the hydraulic system operates or is located near open flames or hot surfaces, as open flames or hot surfaces can act as a source of ignition of these fluids due to high flammability. This can result in large-scale industrial fire. Fire resistant hydraulic fluids are ideal for usage in such applications. Certain applications such as die casting operations and presses or continuous casting hydraulics, which are placed near ovens in steel mills, are ideal examples of applications of fire resistant hydraulic fluids. Variables such as overall system performance, costs, and stability of fluids need to be considered during the selection of fire resistant hydraulic fluids. Furthermore, selection of the right fire resistant hydraulic fluid can often lead to a compromise between the hydraulic fluid performance characteristics and system needs, which can minimize costs as well as maximize health and safety benefits at the same time.

Increasing Concerns About Health & Safety Levels of Workers Likely to Drive Market

Rise in concerns about worker safety and industrial fires is the primary driver of the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market. Large number of major industrial fires have occurred in the past due to accidental spraying of flammable mineral oils over an ignition source. These industrial fires were not only costly, but also deadly; they claimed several lives. Industrial fires pose a threat to not only industrial equipment, but also to operators, workers, and the environment. It is important to select a hydraulic fluid based on safety and service life to minimize these losses and threat of industrial fires. Fire resistant hydraulic fluids can be used in application areas where mineral oils or petroleum-based hydraulic fluids cannot be used. Thus, increase in concerns about worker safety is expected to drive the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market.

Rise in industrialization and increase in demand for these fluids in the aviation sector are also anticipated to drive the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market during the forecast period. Significant increase in industrialization and rise in demand for fire resistant hydraulic fluids in the metal processing industry are estimated to boost the market in the near future. Expansion in the aviation industry is also projected to play a key role in the growth of the fire resistant hydraulic fluid market.

Large Multinational Companies Dominate Global Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Market

Key players operating in the global fire resistant hydraulic fluid market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Castrol Limited, American Chemical Technologies, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Southwestern Petroleum Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Total, Houghton International Inc., SINOPEC, MORESCO Corporation, and Idemitsu.