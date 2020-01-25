Global Digital Banking Platforms Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Digital Banking Platforms Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A digital banking platform (DBP) enables a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric

In 2018, the global Digital Banking Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Banking Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4001266-global-digital-banking-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Backbase

EdgeVerve Systems

Temenos

Finastra

TCS

Appway

NETinfo

Worldline

SAP

BNY Mellon

Oracle

Sopra

CREALOGIX

Fiserv

Intellect Design Arena

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Banking Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Banking Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001266-global-digital-banking-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Online Banking

1.5.3 Mobile Banking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Backbase

12.1.1 Backbase Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 Backbase Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Backbase Recent Development

12.2 EdgeVerve Systems

12.2.1 EdgeVerve Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 EdgeVerve Systems Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 EdgeVerve Systems Recent Development

12.3 Temenos

12.3.1 Temenos Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Temenos Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Temenos Recent Development

12.4 Finastra

12.4.1 Finastra Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 Finastra Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Finastra Recent Development

12.5 TCS

12.5.1 TCS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 TCS Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 TCS Recent Development

12.6 Appway

12.6.1 Appway Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 Appway Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Appway Recent Development

12.7 NETinfo

12.7.1 NETinfo Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 NETinfo Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NETinfo Recent Development

12.8 Worldline

12.8.1 Worldline Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 Worldline Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Worldline Recent Development

12.9 SAP

12.9.1 SAP Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 SAP Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 SAP Recent Development

12.10 BNY Mellon

12.10.1 BNY Mellon Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Banking Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 BNY Mellon Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 BNY Mellon Recent Development

12.11 Oracle

12.12 Sopra

12.13 CREALOGIX

12.14 Fiserv

12.15 Intellect Design Arena

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4001266-global-digital-banking-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-digital-banking-platforms-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/512744

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 512744