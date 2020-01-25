Global Electronic Data Capture Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Electronic Data Capture Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CRO).

North America held the largest market share as of 2017 owing to the presence of higher awareness levels and stringent regulatory norms pertaining to the handling of clinical information. In addition, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in this region is anticipated to boost the adoption of EDC systems over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market for EDC systems is presumed to witness lucrative growth in near future due to the presence of a large number of CROs offering eClinical solutions to large pharmaceutical companies.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Data Capture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Data Capture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution, Inc.

BioClinica

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Openclinica, LLC

Clinical CLINIPACE, INC.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Omni Comm Systems, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Data Capture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Data Capture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

