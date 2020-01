Global Online Recruitment Market Future Scope, Advanced Technology, Competitive Dynamics, Opportunities with Key Players 2019 -2025

Global Online Recruitment Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Global Online Recruitment Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies.Global Online Recruitment Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

With Internet making waves in nearly all walks of human functioning, how could hiring of individuals for organizational needs remain unaffected by this phenomenon? Online recruitment offers benefits of efficient and effective scrutiny of candidature of individuals, when it comes to approaching few hundred individuals for a handful of seats.

Featuring outreach to a large number of potential employees, with expedited selection, online recruitment has emerged as a viable option addressing shortcomings of manual recruitment. This validates impressive growth of online recruitment market predicted at close to 7% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.

There are many online recruitment companies in the world, and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2018.

The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.

In 2018, the global Online Recruitment market size was 27300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 47700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Market segment by Application, split into

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Recruitment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

