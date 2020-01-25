IRON-FORTIFIED INFANT FORMULA MARKET REPORT: GLOBAL, REGIONAL AND COUNTRY WISE DATA BREAK UP AND ANALYSIS IN A LATEST RESEARCH

The global infant formula market amounted for more than US$ 45 billion in the year 2016 which a volume sales of more than 2.4 million tonnes. The escalating demand for infant formula is owing to increasing health and wellness consciousness among consumers, growing per capita expenditure and booming working population, growing birth rates, and prevailing dietary and nutritional deficiencies in the infant. The iron-fortified infant formula is fortified or added with extra iron to provide infants with supplements of iron. The lack of iron in the dietary intake of infants and prevailing deficiencies of iron is giving rise to the shifting consumer preference towards iron-fortified infant formula. The iron-fortified infant formula market has seen considerable amalgamation, which has led to four multi-national companies ruling the industry. These companies include Danone, Nestlé, Abbott and Mead Johnson which offer iron-fortified infant formula to the consumers.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63531

Prevalence of Iron Deficiency and Growing Demand for Nutritious Infant Formula is Giving Rise to Iron-Fortified Infant Formula

There has been an astounding rise in the number of premium infant formula brands in both developed as well as developing economies. Escalating per capita expenditure and purchasing power of parents, in turn, is heightening the demand and adoption of premium infant formula products across the globe. Consumers are becoming more conscious regarding the health and wellness and hence are opting for the paramount quality infant formula which is further strengthening the growth of the market for premium nutrition products. Mounting urban population, coupled with the change in consumer lifestyle, is also stimulating the demand for premium infant formula products, especially in case of elite customers. The growing market for infant formula is escalating the growth for iron-fortified infant formula. The consumers are shifting towards iron-fortified infant formula to meet the nutrient demands of their infant and prevent iron deficiencies. The growing cases of anemia in the infants are the primary driver for the increasing demand of iron-fortified infant formula. Anemia is a condition wherein the infant or an individual lacks healthy red blood cells or hemoglobin which is generally caused due to iron deficiency. Anemia results in skin pallor, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, light-headedness, or a fast heartbeat, hence, infants having low iron or having iron deficiencies are given iron-fortified infant formula to prevent anemia.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ironfortified-infant-formula-market.html

Global Iron-Fortified Infant Formula: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global iron-fortified infant formula market has been segmented as-

Organic iron-fortified infant formula

Conventional iron-fortified infant formula

On the basis of form, the global iron-fortified infant formula market has been segmented as-