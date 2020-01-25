IT SPENDING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Information technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data, or information, often in the context of a business or other enterprise. IT is considered to be a subset of information and communications technology (ICT).

“IT” is commonly used as a synonym for computers and computer networks, but it also encompasses other information distribution technologies such as television and telephones. Several products or services within an economy are associated with information technology, including computer hardware, software, electronics, semiconductors, internet, telecom equipment, and e-commerce.

This report focuses on the global IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BMC Software

HPE

IBM

Red Hat

VMware

Accenture

Adaptive Computing

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

CloudBolt Software

Convirture

CSC

Dell EMC

Egenera

Embotics

GigaSpaces Technologies

Micro Focus

Oracle

RightScale

Scalr

ServiceNow

Splunk

Zimory

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT services

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Spending are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

