Machmeter Market Size To Expand Significantly By The End Of 2026 | Avionics (The U.S.), Aversan Inc. (The U.S.), Kollsman Inc. (The U.S.), Astek Corporation

Accurate measurements of altitude and speed are important to the efficient and safe operation of any type of aircraft. The Machmeter is an instrument which is designed to indicate the Mach number at which an aircraft is flying. Thus, Machmeter is an important instrument of any type of aircraft. Apart from Machmeter many instruments like altimeter, airspeed indicator, true air speed indicator that are also used to measure altitude and speed. Additionally, Machmeters are used by pilots for navigating aircrafts and spacecraft to monitor their height above the earth’s surface.

Increasing the demand for accurate speed measurement and less time tracking devices for advanced passenger and fighter aircraft drives the development of this market. In addition, Machmeters’ various unique features such as affordable price, reliability, compact size and high precision rate among others make an important factor anticipated to boost the global Machmeter market. Moreover, with constantly increasing demand for all the aforementioned application, the Machmeter market is also projected to grow in proportion to the demand for aircraft. The mounting number of airplane orders could rise the demand in the market. The global Machmeter market is estimated to witness a stable growth during the projection period from 2018-2026.

The global Machmeter market has been segmented on the basis of Machmeter type, end user and geography. On the basis of Machmeter type, the Machmeter market has been segmented into analog Machmeter and digital Machmeter. In 2017, digital Machmeter segment hold the major market share in the Machmeter market and is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate during the forecast period. Based on end user, the Machmeter market has been bifurcated into passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft and fighter aircraft.

Passenger aircraft segment is further segmented into wide body aircraft and narrow body aircraft. In 2017, passenger aircraft market hold the highest market share in terms of revenue and volume in the global Machmeter market. The newer generation airplane comes with different advanced integrated gadgets and measurement tools that are efficient, superior and reliable in terms of accuracy, which is also anticipated to growth of the global Machmeter market during the forecast period.

Growth in the air traffic has significantly increased in last couple of years. Additionally, investment by different air service providing company to adopt new technology advanced aircraft is predicted to increase the demand of the Machmeter market in coming years. Significant funds are being invested in different research and development activities by aircraft instrument and system manufactures along with the aircraft OEMs suppliers, to increase the performance and accuracy of the Machmeter.

This is in turn is also expected to enhance the demand of the Machmeter market. Regulations by the aviation safety agencies and need for high quality avionic instruments is expected to demonstrate a uniform growth throughout the forecast period. On the flip side, budget cuts and regulations by the defense industry and regulation checks for the proper standardization and calibration of the Machmeter are also anticipated to hinder the growth of global Machmeter market over the forecast period.

Geographically, Machmeter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa and South America. In 2017, North America and Europe hold the major market share in the global Machmeter market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at highest CAGR rate during the forecast period and China, India and Japan are some of the major contributor towards the growth of the market. Owing to increasing number of aircraft avionics equipment manufacturers are continuously focusing to expand their operation and manufacturing units across the different part of Asia Pacific and Europe. Cumulative emphasis on research and development activities by avionics product manufacturers is also acting as a key factor in the growth for market.

This report explores the major global industry players in detail. Major companies operating in the global Machmeter market are Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics (The U.S.), Aversan Inc. (The U.S.), Kollsman Inc. (The U.S.), Astek Corporation (The U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.) and Aerosonic Corporation (The U.S) among others.