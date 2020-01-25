Massive Growth of Corporate Web Security Market with High CAGR in Coming Years 2024 with Focusing Key Players

Some of the key players in the corporate web security market include Barracuda Networks, Inc., Blue Coat Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., The Clearswift Group, Intel Corporation, Sophos Group plc Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Webroot, Inc., Forcepoint LLC., Zscaler, Inc., and Fortinet, Inc.

The organizations are rapidly integrating their businesses with web based solutions to expand their products and services outreach. Furthermore, risks associated with web operations such as malware, intrusion, and data loss are increasing with growing web based businesses. This has led to the enhancements in web security solutions. Corporate web security is an application or software which protects the corporate users and networks from web threats. In addition, corporate web security applications are also used by organizations to control the employee behavior over the internet, and to prevent any data loss. Moreover, corporate web security solutions are often used in malware detection, URL filtering, web application control, SSL scanning, data loss prevention, bandwidth control, and other applications such as mobile device protection. For instance, Cisco Systems, Inc. provides a wide range of web security solutions and appliances which offer advance threat defense, data loss prevention, reduced total time to remediation and breach identification.

The demand for corporate web security is increasing due to rising risks related to the data or information security within the organizations. Many organizations are suffering from data loss, phishing, and malware attacks, which are used to steal confidential information. In addition, the rising developments in web technology, are also resulting in increasing security concerns. Relating to this, businesses are moving to the adoption of web 2.0 applications, and risks related to these web applications has led to the need for improved web security solutions. Moreover, the failure of gateway defenses in networks to protect against breaches and intruders has increased the demand for web security solutions. In addition, rise in social media scams, and malwares on mobile phones are increasing with growing penetration of internet around the globe. All these factors are expected to drive the market for corporate web security solutions over the forecast period.

However, frequently arising software problems such as bugs, security holes, and software crashes are one of the major concerns for the corporate web security market. Furthermore, the software used in web security solutions must be updated to latest version to protect the data and information efficiently and effectively. These factors are expected to restrain the large scale adoption of corporate web security. On the contrary, rapid enhancements in businesses from conventional procedures to cloud based solutions to control business activities pose potential opportunity for the corporate web security vendors.

The corporate web security market is segmented by deployment, end-user, and geography. Based on deployment, the corporate web security market is segmented into on premise, cloud based, and hybrid deployment. Based on end-user, the corporate web security market is segmented into information technology (IT) and telecommunication, government and public sector, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), health care, and other (retail, media and entertainment).

On the basis of geography, the corporate web security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America has seen significant growth in corporate web security market due to increased integration of web solutions into businesses, and high frequency of cyber-attacks, data losses, and intrusions. Moreover, Europe and Asia Pacific regions are expected to witness large scale adoption of corporate web security solutions due to rising online businesses and data theft concerns associated with them, and growing demand for monitoring and controlling business processes.