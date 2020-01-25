Metal IBC Market financial and strategic metrics by industry players

Global Metal IBC Market: Brief Overview

The global metal IBC Market is chiefly driven by containerization of consumer products which leads to ease of transportation and cost optimization. The rapidly evolving cross-border trade among several developing nations as well as increasing demand for sophisticated solution of bulk liquid transportation has led to a high demand for containerization which in turn is driving the global metal IBC market. Containerization has eased the transportation of products for the shipping industry at cost-effective rates. Intermediate bulk containers boost productivity by enhancing proper stacking as well as improving the efficiency of warehouse management.

According to TMR the global metal IBC Market will rise from US$1,334.4 mn in 2017 to US$1,995.0 mn by 2022, expanding at a 4.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2027.

Global Metal IBC Market: Trends and Opportunities

This market is driven by support from governments of various economic powerhouses in China and India which aims to double the volume of trade in the coming few years. The manufacturing cost in India and China is extremely low which has tempted manufacturers from across the globe to shift their production facilities in these nations in Asia Pacific. This has led to a growth in the trade volume in Asia Pacific and is also driving the metal IBC Market in the region.

One of the key challenges faced by the global metal IBC market is the availability of low-cost alternatives. Cheap transportation solutions such as flexible IBC and plastic IBC are restricting the growth of the global metal IBC Market. However, the improving infrastructure across emerging nations will act as a growth opportunity for the metal IBC market. In addition to this, the emergence of intermodal transportation will also drive the growth prospects of this market.

Global Metal IBC Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global metal intermediate bulk container market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a comparatively faster pace and exhibit a 4.9% CAGR while North America is at present the most lucrative regional market. It is anticipated that the North American metal IBC market will be worth US$621.7 mn by 2022 driven by increased demand for advanced transportation from waste disposal and food and beverage sectors. Europe is trailing North America in terms of leading in the global metal intermediate bulk container market.

Global Metal IBC Market: Companies Mentioned

The global metal intermediate bulk container (IBC) Market is extremely fragmented with just 5% of the total share being held collectively by the top ten companies in the year 2017. Leading companies in the market are: Thielmann US LLC, Precision IBC, Inc., Hoover Ferguson Group, Snyder Industries Inc., Time Technoplast Ltd., Custom Metalcraft Inc., Metano IBC Services Inc., Automationstechnik GmbH, and Sharpsville Container Corporation.

