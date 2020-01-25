Mobile Application Processor Market – The Rising Market For Smartphones On A Global Scale is One of The Leading Factors Contributing To The Global Mobile Application Processor Market

Mobile application processors are microchips which are used on single integrated circuits (IC) which are usually used in smartphones, it helps in optimal functioning of applications running in the mobile operating system environment. The mobile application processors helps in a wide range of aspects in the mobile which includes – multimedia decoding, graphics processing and memory management. Additionally, it helps in multimedia applications such as video and audio in a mobile operating system environment. Traditionally mobile phones were equipped with baseband processors which helped in digital processing in cellphone radios. Currently multiple standards are being followed by mobile phones to be compliant with.

Other processors helps in handling wireless communication, managing power drain and in running the display of the desired device. The mobile processors are different in both physical packaging and running mechanism. General purpose processors run a Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) while the mobile application processors runs a mobile operating system environment, application software and a specialized RTOS.

The rising market for smartphones on a global scale is one of the leading factors contributing to the global mobile application processor market over the forecast period. However, owing to the increased use of smartphones as gaming platforms the global mobile application processor market are anticipated to have a negative impact over the forecast period. The continuously changing needs of the processors for optimal functioning and integration with the mobile application is suggested to be a considerable challenge for the growth of the global mobile applications processor market.

Owing to its significant adoption in multiple application the mobile application processor market is consisting of multiple leading players. Some of them are Qualcomm, Nvidia Corporation, Renesas Mobile Corporation, and Broadcom Corporation, Apple, Inc, MediaTek Inc, Samsung Electronics, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments and Allwinner Technology. Qualcomm and Apple are anticipated to hold a significant share of the global mobile application processor market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

