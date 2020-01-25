Moisture Analyzer Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market synopsis

Global moisture analyzer market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2017 to USD 1.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period.

Moisture Analyzer Market, also known as moisture meters is a device used to measure the moisture content in both high level and trace amounts in any medium (solid, liquid, gas). Factors such as growing process automation in developing countries, rise in demand for in-line moisture analyzers and technological advancements in heat-based moisture analyzing are the key drivers for the market.

By type, the market is segmented into desktop, handheld, and inline moisture analyzer. The inline moisture analyzer market segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing process automation across varied industry verticals globally. By technique, the market is segmented into karl fischer titration, loss-on-drying, capacitance, microwave, drying oven, near-infrared, and radio frequency. The near infrared segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its ability to measure moisture content even during the manufacturing process.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented plastic and polymer, constructions, agriculture, food and beverage, fabrics and textiles, pharmaceuticals, and others. Food and beverages followed by pharmaceuticals is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The stringent government regulation regarding food quality and the pressing need to maintain specific moisture content in packaged edible product drive the demand for moisture meters by foods and beverage industry.

The major players constantly focuses on growth strategies such as strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launch to enhance their product offerings and expand their market reach. They are launching feature-rich products and services to their customers and further increase presence in uncatered regions. For instance, in 2019, PCE instruments launched a new moisture analyzer PCE-MA 50X that is a new combination of heating chambers and precision balance. It uses uses a measuring principle that does not require a characteristic curve and thus it can be used directly after assembly.

Key players

The prominent players in the moisture analyser market are Ametek, Inc. (US), Kett Electric Laboratory (US), Michell Instruments Inc. (UK), General Electric Co. (US), PCE Instruments (Germany), Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (US), Spectrasensors, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Metrohm AG(Germany), Arizona Instrument LLC (US), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), A&D Co., Ltd. (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Adam Equipment Inc. (US), Brookhuis Applied Technologies (Netherlands), Cem Corp. (US), Gow-Mac Instrument Co. (US), Systech Illinois Instruments, Inc. (US), Sinar Technologiy (England), Kam Controls, Inc. (US), Kern & Sohn GmbH (Germany), and U-Therm International (H. K.) Ltd. (China).

Segmentation

Moisture analyzer market is segmented based on type, technique, application, and region.

By type, the market is segregated into desktop, handheld, and inline

The technique segment includes karl fischer titration, loss-on-drying, capacitance, microwave, drying oven, near-infrared, and radio frequency

On the basis of application, the market is segmented plastic and polymer, constructions, agriculture, food and beverage, fabrics and textiles, pharmaceuticals, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Regional analysis

The global market for moisture analyzer market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of moisture analyzer market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributable to factors including ongoing industrial development, rapid pace of process automation, growing environmental concerns, and rise in number of government programs to promote green initiatives in the developing countries such as India and China.

North America is expected to dominate the moisture analyzers market from 2019 to 2023 as the region has a sustainable and well-established economy and it has a highly developed food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals industry that focus on latest technology. Furthermore, the presence of the leading manufacturers in the region further drive the moisture analyzer market in these regions.

Competitive Analysis

The moisture analyzers market has witnessed the rising demand inline moisture meter owing to the rapid adoption of process automation across industry verticals. Key players to further strenghten their market position have opted for partnerships and new product launches as their key organic growth strategy. For instance, in 2019, FITNIR Analyzers Inc. in partnership with FPInnovations launched an chip moisture analyzer FITNIR MC. This moisture meter delivers faster online moisture content measurements.

