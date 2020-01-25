Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Drapes Market- A clear picture of Market landscape, potential opportunities, and major competitors

Negative pressure wound therapy is a healing technique that uses a vacuum dressing for the healing of a chronic or an acute wound. Negative pressure wound therapy drapes also enhance the healing of second and third-degree burns. Negative pressure wound therapy drapes are designed in such a manner that they can be cut in several directions and still be simply applied with the help of the support film and handling bars. Negative pressure wound therapy drapes are extremely comfortable and offer an exceptional adhesion performance.

Negative pressure wound therapy drapes are transparent with no gloss and have a flat appearance. Negative pressure wound therapy drapes are latex free and sterile. Negative pressure wound therapy drapes are used only once and follow protocols for infection control as well as for waste disposable procedures. Thus, the global negative pressure wound therapy drapes market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Drapes Market: Dynamics

Globally, increasing health awareness among individuals and the rising popularity of negative pressure wound therapy for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds is expected to fuel the growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy drapes market over the forecast period. The excellent features of negative pressure wound therapy drapes, such as skin-friendliness, water-resistance, breathability and strong bacterial barrier, are also among factors driving the global negative pressure wound therapy drapes market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the availability of customised negative pressure wound therapy drapes in different sizes and shapes depending upon the therapy is likely to boost the global negative pressure wound therapy drapes market during the forecast period.

However, the coating of negative pressure wound therapy drapes is likely to cause an allergic reaction in patients who are sensitive to certain types of glue. This is likely to hamper the growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy drapes market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the extensive usage of negative pressure wound therapy drapes in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, etc., is expected to create a positive outlook for the global growth of the negative pressure wound therapy drapes market.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Drapes Market: Segmentation

On the basis material of construction, the negative pressure wound therapy drapes market is segmented into:

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Others

On the basis applications, the negative pressure wound therapy drapes market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Nursing Homes

Others

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Drapes Market: Regional Outlook

The global negative pressure wound therapy drapes market is expected to be dominated by North America, as the region holds the highest market share. Health awareness among the people and high per capita income are among the key factors driving the North America negative pressure wound therapy drapes market during the forecast period. The Western Europe negative pressure wound therapy drapes market is expected to follow the North America region in terms of value and volume. Countries in Western Europe, which include Germany, the U.K., France and Italy, are projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) negative pressure wound therapy market is also expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The countries in the APEJ region, such as China and India, are expected to witness significant demand for negative pressure wound therapy drapes during the forecast period.

Japan is a substantial shareholder of the global negative pressure wound therapy drapes market, and is projected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in health awareness among the emerging nations in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions is expected to create a positive outlook for the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy drapes market in these regions during the forecast period.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Drapes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global negative pressure wound therapy drapes market are listed below: