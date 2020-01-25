Network Switch – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Network Switch Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Network Switch industry.

This report splits Network Switch market by Network Switch Type, by Networks, by Mounting, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Black Box

Brocade Communications

Cisco Systems

Comtrol Corporation

D-Link

Dell

Ethernet Direct

EtherWAN Systems

Extreme Networks

GE Digital Energy

HANGZHOU AOBO TELECOM.,LTD.

HPE

Huawei

Intellisystem Technologies

Juniper Networks

Korenix Technology

Kyland Technology Co.,Ltd.

Leonton technologies

Moxa Europe

NETGEAR

Oracle

ORing Industrial Networking Corp.

Shenzhen 3onedata Technology Co.,Ltd

Siemens Industrial Communication

TP-Link

transition networks

Westermo

ZTE

Main Regions

North America

United States

…

Main Product Type

Network Switch Market, by Network Switch Type

Managed Network Switch

Unmanaged Network Switch

Network Switch Market, by Networks

Ethernet

Gigabit Ethernet

Fiber Optic

Others

Network Switch Market, by Mounting

DIN Rail

Rack-mount

Wall-mount

Skid-mounted

Others

Main Applications

Individual

Commercial

Military

