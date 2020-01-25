Noise Control System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

— The main areas of noise mitigation or abatement are: transportation noise control, architectural design, urban planning through zoning codes, and occupational noise control. Roadway noise and aircraft noise are the most pervasive sources of environmental noise. Social activities may generate noise levels that consistently affect the health of populations residing in or occupying areas, both indoor and outdoor, near entertainment venues that feature amplified sounds and music that present significant challenges for effective noise mitigation strategies.

North America and Asia Pacific account for more than half the noise control system market and they are expected to retain their commanding position throughout the course of the forecast period.

The global Noise Control System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Noise Control System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Noise Control System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint Gobain

Armstrong World Industries

USG

GP Industries

Knauf

SIAC

Kinetics Noise Control

QUIETSTONE

Acoustical Surfaces

Acoustical

Noise Barriers

FAIST Anlagenbau

Iac Acoustics

Nihon Onkyo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acoustic Panels

Acoustic Tiles

Sound Curtains

Acoustic Surface

Sound Insulating Flooring

Sound Barrier Walls

Baffles

Sound Blanket

Sound Doors

Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

