Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 17.50% Between 2014 and 2022

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Snapshot

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) has been garnering higher adoption especially in the cases of high risk pregnant women. Chromosomal disorders such as Edwards syndrome, down syndrome, Turner syndrome, and Patau syndrome are some of the diseases that can be screened using non-invasive prenatal testing. Gynecologists and pregnant women prefer the safety, non-invasiveness, and accuracy of non-invasive prenatal testing technology, although there are other testing techniques available such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling. In October 2011, the premier non-invasive prenatal testing technology was launched by Sequenom, Inc., a U.S.- based a leading provider of extremely sensitive laboratory tests and innovator in the domain of molecular technology. The company held the leading position in the market by volume as well as revenue.

In 2013, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was pegged that US$0.5 bn. The global NIPT market is expected to obtain a revenue worth US$2.38 bn by 2022, advancing rapidly at a phenomenal CAGR of 17.50% between 2014 and 2022.

High Prevalence of Chromosomal Disorders in Europe to Amp up Growth

By geography, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe can be the key segments of the global market for non-invasive prenatal testing. Of these, North America accounted for a volume of 51.0% and revenue of 58.8% in the global market for non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2013. The U.S. has been responsible for the growth of the segment due to the presence of several significant market players in the region. The findings of Down Syndrome Education (DSE), the frequency of Down Syndrome in the U.S. has been rising at a fast pace, leading to 4,700 cases on an annual basis, reflected in almost one in about 830 births in the U.S.

The prevalence of the condition is even higher in the European countries. It was found that one in every 920 newborns was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Because traditional testing methods such as chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis can lead to miscarriage, the non-invasive prenatal testing technology is being increasingly recognized as a safe technique. The advancement of non-invasive prenatal tests enables an assessment of cell-free DANA that float in maternal plasma, thereby posing no risk of miscarriage.

The non-invasive prenatal testing market in Asia Pacific has been prognosticated to gain a large revenue in the global market, representing a vast chunk of the total market. The trend of late pregnancy has been leading to a growing incidence of complications among expecting mothers. This has been one of the basic propellants of the non-invasive prenatal testing market in the region. China, Australia, India and Japan are likely to surface as major contributors to the market’s growth.

MaterniT20 PLUS Held Largest Share in Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market in 2013

The global market for non-invasive prenatal testing can be segmented by the type of tests too. VisibiliT, informaSeq, MaterniT20 PLUS, NIFTY, BambniTest, verifi, Harmony, PrenaTest, and Panorama are some of the key segments of the global market for non-invasive prenatal testing. During 2013 the MaterniT20 PLUS segment held a share of 36.1% of the overall market for NIPT. However, over the oncoming period, the NIFTY, Panorama, Bambni, and Verifi are slated to advance at a greater pace, waiting in the wings to replace the MaterniT20 PLUS market segment.

Berry Genomics, Illumina, Inc., BGI Health, Sequenom, Inc., LabCorp, Ariosa Diagnostics, LifeCodexx AG, and Natera, Inc. are some leading companies operating in the global market for non-invasive prenatal testing market.

