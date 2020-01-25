Oral Thin Films Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018 to 2026

Oral Thin Films Market – Snapshot

Oral thin ?lms are promising drug delivery dosage forms that provide drugs by adhering to the oral mucosa. The trend of adoption of oral thin films in the pharmaceuticals industry is picking up steam. In 2017, the global oral thin films market was valued at US$ 2,100.0 Mn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018 to 2026. Oral thin films offer several advantages such as fast onset of action, ease of transportation, bypassing hepatic ?rst pass effect, and handling. These offer high bioavailability and rapid absorption for drugs. The different types of oral thin films are sublingual films and fast dissolving dental/buccal film.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oral-thin-films-market.html

Oral thin films are used to treat a wide range of disease indications such as erectile dysfunction, schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, and nausea & vomiting. Sublingual oral thin film is a better substitute for tablets, as it provides complete drug delivery for quick relief. Sublingual oral thin films are placed below the tongue, where the medicine is absorbed quickly by the mucosa. Fast dissolving dental/buccal film is a form of fast dissolving oral film. These films are manufactured from hydrophilic polymers, which rapidly dissolve on the buccal cavity or tongue. Dental/ buccal films involve a thin fast-dissolving strip that is normally placed on patient’s buccal cavity or any oral mucosal soft tissue. These films adhere to the site of application and dissolve quickly.

The global oral thin films market has been segmented based on product, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been categorized into sublingual film and fast dissolving dental/buccal film. Based on disease indication, the global oral thin films market has been classified into schizophrenia, opioid dependence, migraine, opioid dependence, nausea & vomiting, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. Demand for novel drug delivery systems such as oral thin films is rising due to high effectiveness against particular diseases and clinical efficacy against disease indications such as migraine, opioid dependence, and nausea & vomiting. For instance, SUBOXONE film has gained substantial market attention due to its inventive offerings, which resulted in a shift from SUBOXONE tablet to film. The sublingual film segment has been gaining attention from major industry players. Hence, the oral thin films market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Development of novel drug delivery systems, such as thin film, for existing drugs has led to high revenue and growth as compared to conventional dosage form. Hence, comparatively lower manufacturing cost than complex drug delivery systems has propelled the global oral thin films market.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42869

The oral thin films market in North America is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Easy access and early adoption of novel drug delivery technology drive the market in the region. The U.S. accounts for significant share of the market in North America. Moreover, the oral thin films market in North America is driven by rise in incidence rates of various disease indications such as schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, and nausea & vomiting. Furthermore, rise in awareness about the latest health care technologies for disease diagnosis and treatment, high purchasing power, and affordability of products are projected to boost demand for oral thin films in various applications.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42869

Key players in the global oral thin films market are ZIM Laboratories Limited, Indivior plc, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., IntelGenx Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, NAL Pharma, and Solvay.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com