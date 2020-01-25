Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Expected to Grow at US$11.0 Billion in Revenue by 2020

The heavily consolidated global orthodontics equipment and consumables market is dominated by Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY International Inc., and Patterson Companies Inc. According to Transparency Market Research, these three leading players accounted for 63.5% of the orthodontic equipment and consumables market in 2013, with the next two companies collectively accounting for more than 20% of the market.

Apart from the aforementioned market leaders, A-Dec Inc., Midmark Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc., 3Shape A/S, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Sirona Dental Systems Inc. are among the key manufacturers of orthodontic equipment and consumables.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Leads to Rising Demand for Orthodontics Equipment

The prime drivers for the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market are the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. The high prevalence of malocclusions (incorrect bite) has led to an increase in orthodontic procedures to correct the jaw structure. The increasing demand to improve one’s appearance by altering one’s dental structure has also boosted the demand for orthodontic equipment and consumables.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2357

The booming dental tourism in emerging Southeast Asian countries is another crucial driver for the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market. The ease of traveling to countries that offer advanced medical services at much cheaper rates than in developed countries has led to many Westerners traveling to Southeast Asian dental tourism hubs in recent years. This is likely to remain an influential driver for the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the key restraint on the market is the apathy among the general population about dental care. The high costs of advanced orthodontic equipment and consumables are another key constraint acting on the market.

CAD/CAM Systems Exhibiting Robust Growth, Dental Radiology to Retain Dominance

Among the various types of equipment used in orthodontic procedures, dental radiology equipment is the leading contributor to the orthodontic equipment and consumables market. However, CAD/CAM systems have exhibited a robust growth rate since the early part of the decade and have become increasingly important in orthodontics thanks to the steady incorporation of progressive technological advancements. Among orthodontic consumables, brackets have always been the dominant segment, and are likely to remain the leading contributor to the orthodontic equipment and consumables market in the coming years.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2357

Geographically, North America is the dominant market for orthodontic equipment and consumables, with a revenue of US$3.3 bn expected in 2016, and is likely to retain its lead in the coming years. Europe and Asia Pacific also remain key contributors to the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market, with the latter expected to exhibit by far the highest CAGR of all regional segments in the 2014-2020 forecast period – 10.9%.

The global orthodontic equipment and consumables market is expected to be valued at close to US$7.8 bn by 2016 and further rise to US$11 bn by 2020. The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report titled ‘Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019.’

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com