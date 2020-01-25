Packaged Water Treatment System Market Research Report Explores the Industry Trends for the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Packaged water treatment systems are used to make water potable to various levels. For example, some plants rid water of suspended particles, while others improve the overall taste, odor, and transparency of water. Each system has its benefits and deficiencies and one system does not cover all the requirements of the market.

Water treatment systems that specialize in sediment filtration i.e. they simply remove the suspended particles from water and improve its overall appearance. Some systems use carbon filtration technology, where carbon is used to absorb various harmful chemicals from water. However, it does not remove the mineral salts dissolved in water. Reverse osmosis water treatment systems are used to remove dissolved mineral salts. This technology improves the quality and taste of water. Water distillation is another technology used for water treatment. In this technology, water is evaporated and condensed into a liquid form in a separate location to remove impurities. The membrane bioreactor (MBR) and moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR) technologies are commonly used for treatment wastewater or sewage water. Technologies such as ultraviolet sterilization and ozonation are used either in combination with other technologies or as standalone.

Packaged Water Treatment System Market: Drivers & Restraints

The packaged water treatment system market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness about the benefits of clean water. People have become more aware about the importance of clean water to prevent diseases and maintain good health due to the rise in education, literacy, and income levels across the world. Awareness has increase in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. Rising global population is another important factor driving the packaged water treatment system market, as it has strained the availability of water. This has increased the importance of not only recycling water, but also treating water from various water bodies such as seas, lakes, and rivers to meet the rising demand for clean water.

High cost of packaged water treatment system is a major restraint of the packaged water treatment system market. The water treatment process is costly, requires maintenance, as well as proper disposal or further stabilization of sludge generated during the treatment process. Therefore, these systems are primarily employed by governments and used to purify and provide water to entire community or localities.

Packaged Water Treatment System Market: Key Segments

The global packaged water treatment system market can be segmented based on technology, application, and region. In terms of technology, the packaged water treatment system market can be divided into distillation, reverse osmosis, membrane bioreactor (MBR), moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR), and others. Use of technology is highly dependent upon the type of water that needs to be treated.

Based on application, the packaged water treatment system market can be segregated into drinking, municipal, and industrial. Drinking water is primarily required in residential areas. Municipal water refers to the water which is required for activities such as cleaning, gardening, and construction. Industrial water is used in commercial establishments such as companies, shops, and manufacturing facilities, primarily to complete industrial processes and drinking purposes.

Packaged Water Treatment System Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global packaged water treatment system market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The packaged water treatment system market in emerging economies such as China and India is projected to expand at a rapid pace as compared to that in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and Japan.

Packaged Water Treatment System Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the packaged water treatment system market include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia water Technologies, BI Pure Water (Canada) Inc., Global Scientific and Procurement Services Limited, and Fluence Corporation.