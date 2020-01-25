Patient Positioning Equipment Market value projected to expand by 2025

The global patient positioning equipment market is influenced by several factors, drivers, trends as well as opportunities, which decide the future scenario of the market. According to Persistence Market Research’s new comprehensive research report, the global patient positioning equipment market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace and is poised to register a CAGR of 3.2% over the period of forecast of 2017 to 2025 to reach a value of more than US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2025.

Impact of macroeconomic factors on the patient positioning equipment market

The governments of different countries are opting for various measures of cost control in order to reduce the healthcare burden especially in developed economies. The focus of hospitals and other healthcare facilities has been changed towards a more value based system owing to global healthcare reforms. The shifting of the payment model, for example, the pay for performance has forced healthcare facility providers to invest more on better quality equipment and this has triggered the growth of the patient positioning equipment market.

With the increase in disposable income, the expenditure on healthcare is also increasing. People are able to pay more for healthcare, which in turn is increasing the revenue of hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This has led to increased expenditure by hospitals and healthcare facilities on their services as well as equipment in order to ensure effective treatment to patients. Increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to spur the growth of the patient positioning equipment market. Several countries around the globe are spending more to improvise their healthcare infrastructure.

Dental chairs show high potential with respect to growth rate

By product, the global patient positioning equipment market is segmented into surgical tables, stretcher chair, examination tables and dental chair. These types have different growth potential in different regions covered in the study, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The dominance of various types in these regions varies as per the region and the favorable elements supporting the growth of these segments. However, according to Persistence Market Research, the dental chair segment is anticipated to witness higher growth rate as compared to other segments throughout the period of forecast of 2017 to 2025. The dental chair segment is poised to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the period, followed by surgical tables. The surgical tables segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 with respect to market share by revenue followed by dental chair, and is anticipated to reflect a value of more than US$ 1 Bn by 2025 end. By volume, the dental chair segment dominated the global market in 2016 and is expected to show dominance in 2017 and 2025 as well. Following the dental chair segment, the examination tables segment shows higher volume than the remaining segments by product type.

Regional outlook with respect to the product segments

The dental chair segment shows higher growth potential in North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and in Middle East and Africa by the end of 2025. In Europe, the examination tables segment is expected to show higher growth by the end of 2025. Stretcher chair segment is anticipated to show low growth in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa by the end of 2025. The examination tables segment is poised to reflect sluggish growth in North America during the period of forecast. Surgical tables segment fares well in these regions and is expected to show consistency in its growth rate during the forecast period.

Opportunity analysis, key trends and growth drivers