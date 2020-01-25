Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market Analysis 2019 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) And Forecasts to 2025
A pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) is a third-party administrator (TPA) of prescription drug programs for commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), and state government employee plans. As of 2018 they have become industrial behemoths in the US health sector.
This report focuses on the global Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Express Scripts Holding Company
Rite Aid
CVS Health Corporation
DST Systems
Benecard Services
BioScrip
ProCare
CaptureRx
Change Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital Pharmacies
1.5.3 Retail Pharmacies
1.5.4 Online Pharmacies
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market Size
2.2 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Express Scripts Holding Company
12.1.1 Express Scripts Holding Company Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.1.4 Express Scripts Holding Company Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Express Scripts Holding Company Recent Development
12.2 Rite Aid
12.2.1 Rite Aid Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.2.4 Rite Aid Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Rite Aid Recent Development
12.3 CVS Health Corporation
12.3.1 CVS Health Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.3.4 CVS Health Corporation Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 CVS Health Corporation Recent Development
12.4 DST Systems
12.4.1 DST Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.4.4 DST Systems Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 DST Systems Recent Development
12.5 Benecard Services
12.5.1 Benecard Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.5.4 Benecard Services Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Benecard Services Recent Development
12.6 BioScrip
12.6.1 BioScrip Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.6.4 BioScrip Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 BioScrip Recent Development
12.7 ProCare
12.7.1 ProCare Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.7.4 ProCare Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ProCare Recent Development
12.8 CaptureRx
12.8.1 CaptureRx Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.8.4 CaptureRx Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CaptureRx Recent Development
12.9 Change Healthcare
12.9.1 Change Healthcare Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.9.4 Change Healthcare Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Change Healthcare Recent Development
12.10 UnitedHealth Group
12.10.1 UnitedHealth Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Introduction
12.10.4 UnitedHealth Group Revenue in Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 UnitedHealth Group Recent Development
Continued….
