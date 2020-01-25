Plastic Compounding Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 – 2025

The engineering plastic industry of Asia Pacific has substantial growth potential. The packaging industry in India has witnessed a strong penetration of plastics. In terms of engineering plastics the market scenario is not technologically advanced and a lot of these materials are imported to cater to the unmet domestic demand. The consumption of plastic compounds in Asia Pacific was around 116 billion tons in 2016 and it is estimated to be 159 billion tons by 2024. North America’s share in consuming plastic compounds was 26% in 2014. The engineering plastics market in North America is likely to maintain a CAGR of about 5% during the period 2016-2024 with respect to end-use industries.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16978

Why should you invest in this report?

If you are aiming to enter the global plastic compounding market, this report is a comprehensive guide that provides crystal clear insights into this niche market. All the major application areas for plastic compounds are covered in this report and information is given on the important regions of the world where this market is likely to boom during the forecast period of 2017-2025, so that you can plan your strategies to enter this market accordingly. Besides, through this report, you can have a complete grasp of the level of competition you will be facing in this hugely competitive market and if you are an established player in this market already, this report will help you gauge the strategies that your competitors have adopted to stay as market leaders in this market. For new entrants to this market, the voluminous data provided in this report is invaluable.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Polymer/Copolymers

Additives

Anti-Oxidants

UV Stabilizers

Reinforcement Agents

Colorants

Others(CO2 Barrier Agents, Oxygen Scavenger, Metal Deactivators, Anti-foaming Agents, Anti-block, Anti-static, Flame-Retardant, Anti-microbial, Thermo-stabilizer, and Laser-marking)

By Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronic Appliances

Textiles

Packaging

Healthcare

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Report Structure

Introduction: This section includes:

pertinent market numbers of the global plastic compounding market along with the CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2025

detailed definitions of different types of plastic compounds, which gives clarity about what this market is all about and also defines the scope of this report

macroeconomic factors influencing the global plastic compounding market, along with market opportunity analysis

key trends likely to impact the global plastic compounding market

PESTLE analysis of all the regions as per the market taxonomy

Porter’s Five Force Analysis of all the regions as given in the market taxonomy

Global market analysis and forecast: This section of the report highlights:

the global plastic compounding market analysis and forecast by product type, by application and by region

key market metrics such as the BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis of the global plastic compounding market

Regional market analysis and forecast: This section focusses on:

Regional plastic compounding market analysis and forecast

Regional market dynamics including the drivers, restraints and trends applicable across different regions in the plastic compounding market along with factors encouraging the growth of this market as well as the factors hampering the growth of this market

Regional trends – both long term and short term

Competitive landscape: The last section of the report presents:

the competitive landscape of the global plastic compounding market

information on the various leading companies in the global plastic compounding market

a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global plastic compounding market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global plastic compounding market

key company profiles along with important information such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis

Research Methodology

In this report, historical data, primary responses and public domain data has been thoroughly analyzed to infer the market size. Revenue of companies operating in the plastic compounding market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to determine the market size for the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global plastic compounding market.