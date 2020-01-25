Potential of Ensuring Safety of Data Benefits Artificial Intelligence Market

Artificial Intelligence is a booming and fastest growing technologies in recent times. The human intelligence-like features such as language understanding, learning, reasoning, and problem solving are playing a crucial role in the change in technologies and high adoption across numerous technologies. Additionally, it is addressed as the core of the next-gen software technologies from the past few years. Due to the influence of these factors on the growth, the market is likely to expand at a phenomenal CAGR of 36.1% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. According to a report from Transparency Market Research, the global artificial intelligence market is likely to grab a value of US$3.06 bn by 2024-end.

Extensive Applications of AI Fuelling Artificial Intelligence Market Growth

The AI is empowering BFSI sector and completely redefining their operations. Additionally, it is establishing innovations, products, and services, which enhances customer experiences. In this current technological era, the banking sector is evolving and replacing work burdens on human workers by using sophisticated algorithms. Additionally, numerous banks have weaved into the business strategy as it improves services.

However, some of the data concerns are restricting banks, financial organizations, and companies to implement AI completely. This is posing a challenge to the growth of the artificial intelligence market. Nonetheless, the AI is experiencing the highest adoption from the numerous business and B2B industries. The current project management (PM) tools are completely relied on AI due to its efficiency in tracking, data collection, and reporting. Additionally, the smart devices are readily available which are augmenting penetration of the Internet globally. This is supporting the penetration of AI in the advanced technologies to monitor businesses such as B2B or PM.

Additionally, higher adoption from North America due to early adoption of advanced technologies is helping them to account for 38.0% share in 2015. Due to widening applications, the Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a striking growth rate of 38.2%.