Process Oil Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2025

In a new report titled “Process Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Forecast (2017–2025),” our analysts have noted that the potential of significant growth exists in the Asia Pacific region. The demand for process oil has increased in APAC countries such as India, China and South Korea. As the market for process oil is consolidated, investments in product development by key manufacturers can create a significant opportunity for end-use industries. As a remarkable growth is observed in automotive demand, the demand for consumer products and other rubber processed products will also increase. We have also noticed that the APAC region especially China, India, Korea and Japan will contribute the largest volume in the global process oil market and this is expected to grow over the forecast period. Europe holds a good market share and provides good growth potential followed by North America. MEA and Latin America will collectively exhibit moderate growth. Besides the regional growth of the market, leading market players are increasing their manufacturing facilities and strengthening their R&D portfolio to fulfill the increasing market demand.

Forecast assumptions and market sizing

When developing the market forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to perform in future. We have considered the product-wise Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) to deduce market values at a regional level. We have used the top-down approach to obtain market numbers, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the market estimations. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, manufacturing sector growth, global trade statistics and household final expenditure have been considered. All values for market size are in US$ Mn (US Dollar Million) and volume data is in units.

Report Structure

We have taken a detailed overview of the global process oil market. The changing market dynamics of processed oil production has been taken into consideration to get a crystal clear picture of the overall market. The report also highlights key recent industry trends and developments, market strategies of key players and product offerings, market segmentation and market size in terms of volume and value. This report also consists of historical demand trends, oil market growth rate, the financial performance of top companies across the five regions, macro-economic indicators such as GDP and population growth, raw material production trends, raw material trade, the influence of increasing disposable income and raw material price trends. Besides, market definition, types and applications of process oil, demand and supply side drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and other market influencing factors have been included in our exclusive report on the global process oil market.

Market Taxonomy

By Application

Rubber Processing

Adhesives & Sealants

Consumer Products

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Polymers

Others

By Product Type

Aromatic

Paraffinic

Naphthenic

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while studying the global process oil market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct expert and industry interviews. We have conducted extensive interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary research data along with Persistence Market Research’s analysis contribute to the final data. We have also analyzed the various companies’ annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and press releases to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunities, drivers, restraints and other factors impacting the global process oil market.