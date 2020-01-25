Reed Sensor Market – The Rising Innovation of Reed Sensor In Automotive Industry Drives Demnd

The reed sensor is a device integrated with permanent magnet for sensing and detecting any movement. It incorporates with reed switch in the presence of magnetic field for providing mechanical protection and for having ability to resist vibration. Beside it, reed sensor originate in hundreds of different shapes and sizes to encounter a multitude of different application requirements. Additionally reed sensor is joined with reed switch that is firmly potted into metal for metal deduction and flow measurement. Furthermore, reed sensor are available in various contact forms i.e. A, B, C, D, & E with different power ratings up to 100W. Moreover, reed sensor are used for proximity sensing and are activated by magnets.

The reed sensor has a low resistance that is up to 50 milli, but can host a load ranging from nano volts to kilovolts. However, reed sensor are capable of resisting higher voltage, so that it can withstand a three -end drop test. Apart from it, reed sensor is operated from –50 0C to +150 0C with no exceptional additions, modifications or cost.

The rising innovation of reed sensor in automotive industry for monitoring oil level, increasing government initiatives for safeguarding the endangered species of fish, is expected to boost the market of reed sensor. Furthermore, regenerating the fish farming for increasing the population of endangered species by using reed sensor to track the migratory habits of fish. Moreover, the reed sensors can be deployed for measurement of liquid level detection, brake pressure, tire pressure monitoring, coolant level, windshield, and among others.

Furthermore, reed sensor is also used for engine control, power steering, automatic door locks, air bags and others. The rise in safety and security features and other functionalities in public buildings and vehicles is increasing the demand for reed sensor market.

Less adoption of reed sensor in the different industries, susceptibility to breakage issues during installation of reed sensor in the automotive industry and requirement of higher initial capital investment are some of the restraints that is hampering the growth of reed sensor market. However, the innovation in the technology of reed sensor by the various emerging and well established manufactures are expected to overcome these restraints in near future.

