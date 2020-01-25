Rise in Demand for High-performance Adhesives from Aerospace Industry Projected to Drive Global High Performance Adhesives Market

Global High Performance Adhesives Market: Snapshot

The global high performance adhesives market is anticipated to propel the demand as the usage of high-performance adhesives increases in various applications in industries. High-performance adhesives are recognized due to certain properties such as mechanical and physical, which is suitable for use in premium applications in medical and aerospace industries. These adhesives have high temperature and moisture resistance, good tensile strength, higher elasticity, and less curing time. Most of the demand is expected to come from aerospace and medical industry owing to their exceptional mechanical and physical properties. This in turn, is likely to expand the growth of high-performance adhesives market in the forecast period 2018-2024.

The global high performance market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

For More Industrial Insights Get Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46995

Epoxy and Solvent-based Adhesives to Lead the Global Market from 2018-2024

The global high-performance adhesives market is bifurcated into silicone, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane. Among these, epoxy is projected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. This adhesive is used extensively owing to its extreme resistance for heat. In addition to this, the alternatives for epoxy adhesives are highly compatible and are used widely by end-use industries. The alternatives include adhesives such as high-performance with low VOCs and ware-based. Hence, acrylic segment is also expected to grow significantly in the high-performance adhesives market over the forecast period. According to technology, the global market for high-performance adhesives is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, UV-curable, and hot melt. Of these, the solvent-based accounted for the majority of market share. But at the same time, this segment is observing a gradual decrease as it contains VOCs (Volatile Organic Adhesives) which possess harmful effects. In the coming years, water-based adhesive market is likely to grow owing to the rising awareness about VOCs. Furthermore, this adhesive has very less amount of VOCs in them.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46995

The global high-performance adhesives market is overseeing an intense competition due to the presence of numerous players. These players have the technical know-how and are capital intensive. Some of the prominent players in the global high-performance adhesives market which include 3M, Henkel AG, Avery Dennison, Pidilite, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Sika, and HB Fuller.