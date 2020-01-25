Smart Diapers Market – Top by Key Players are Kimberly-Clark (the U.S.), Procter & Gamble (the U.S.), Simavita (Australia), Indiegogo, Inc. (the U.S.)

The global smart diapers market is expected to be driven by the fact that the industry continuously looks forward to adoption of technology. The past few years has seen change in demographic structure globally. Increase in number of nuclear families, female workers, and aging population are creating a positive impact on the growth of the smart diapers market. Moreover, adoption of smart diapers in healthcare institutions, clinics, and old age homes is also creating a positive impact on the growth of the market.

These factors are expected to drive the global smart diapers market. However, the product is still in testing phase and huge initial investment is required for a manufacturer to enter the smart diaper market. Moreover, due to huge research and development requirement, the initial price point of smart diapers is expected to be high which will be a restraint for economically weaker sections. Also, use of smart adult and baby diapers may lead to certain problems like skin allergies, infections and rashes, burns, bad odor etc. which may vary among individuals.

Declining birth rates in developed countries may result in slow growth of smart diaper sales, ultimately hampering the smart diaper market. However, smart diapers can be used in tracking baby’s health that can prove to be a good prospect worldwide.

Countries with largest elderly population are expected to provide good growth opportunities to the smart diapers market. High birth rate in APAC and the Middle East countries can prove to be a good market for creating traction for smart diapers. Moreover, expansion of smart diapers through online portals will help in expanding the geographical presence worldwide.

The global smart diaper market can be segmented on the basis of demography, application, and geography. Based on demography, the market can be segmented as baby diapers and adult diapers. According to application, the market can be segmented as universal care, community care, and clinical care. In terms of geography, the global smart diaper market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the prominent players in the smart diapers market include Kimberly-Clark (the U.S.), Procter & Gamble (the U.S.), Simavita (Australia), Indiegogo, Inc. (the U.S.), Smart Bottoms (the U.S.), Abena A/S (Denmark), Vandrico Solutons Inc. (Canada), Smartipants (the U.S.), Pixie Scientific (the U.S.), and Sensassure (Canada).

