Strengths and weaknesses of your competitors ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging business

The report on the global ESD bags and pouch packaging market offers an elaborate assessment of key various factors and trends influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2017–2022. The study provides in-depth insights into notable and emerging trends and technological advancements driving major segments. It further evaluates the strategic landscape and the revenue of key players operating in the market. It offers reliable projections on the share and size of various segments along the forecast period and highlights the factors driving the prominent segments. Well researched findings present in the report offer an indispensable guide on identifying lucrative avenues and imminent investment pockets in various regional markets. The market is estimated to be worth US$358.9 Mn by 2017 end.

The ESD bags and pouch packaging market is projected to rise at 6.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$495.0 by 2022 end.

Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market: Dynamics

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market outlook, key drivers and restraining factors, notable pricing strategies, raw materials sourcing analysis, and industry cost structure. The analysis takes a closer look at year-over-year growth of the market over the historical period and offers projections of the market sizing over the forecast timeline.

The rising demand for a protective packaging for shielding sensitive materials from the buildup and retention of static charges and to prevent the damage caused by electrostatic fields is a key factor boosting the market. ESD bags and pouch packaging materials are witnessing wide demand in the semiconductor and electronics and transportation sectors as they ensure safe storage and shipping of electronics and electrical equipment and components, including integrated circuits. The need for shielding medical devices from ESD is also bolstering the demand for these bags.

The growing demand for static charge protection in several industries such as aerospace, military and defense, and healthcare to meet various regulatory requirements bodes well for the market. Furthermore, the advent of more durable and reliable ESD packaging materials that offer to provide superior protection against the buildup of static charges in devices and environments is a key factor catalyzing the growth of the market.

Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market: Segmentation

The report offers detailed insights into various segments, elaborating on their share and size in various regions. The analysis covers a comparative assessment of their revenue year-over-year statistics and evaluates various factors driving the major segments.

The report broadly segments the ESD bags and pouch packaging market based on material and additive type, end use industry, application type, and region. On the basis of material and additive type, the report sub-segments the market into conductive and dissipative polymers, metal, and additive. Of all these, the conductive and dissipative polymers segments is forecast to stay ahead of the pack. The segment holds the major share in 2017. Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022, the segment is anticipated to reach a worth of US$ 433.9 Mn by 2022 end.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the report sub-segments the market into electrical and electronics, automobile, defense and military, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, and others. Based on application type, the report segments the market into electrical & electronic components, explosive powders, drugs, and others.

The various regional markets discussed in the report are Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Of these, APEJ holds the major revenue of the market and is predicted to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This regional market is projected to create an opportunity of US$ 68.3 Mn, vis-à-vis absolute growth, between 2017 and 2022.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The report offers an extensive profiling of prominent players operating in the market, highlights their offerings, and evaluates key strategies adopted by them to consolidate their shares. Leading players discussed in the study are Desco Industries, Inc., Tekins Limited, Elcom (U.K.) Ltd., GWP Group Limited, Botron Company Inc., Conductive Containers, Inc., Conductive Containers, Inc., Electrotek Static Controls Pvt Ltd, and Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd.