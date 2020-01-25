Surgical Gowns Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2017–2025

The global surgical gowns market is anticipated to grow consistently. This market is expected to show significant growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period i.e., between 2017 and 2025. For the further development of the market, manufacturers need to invest more in research and development of the products and increase their product portfolio. Acquisitions and mergers are equally important for key players to sustain in the global surgical gowns market. These two elements are not only expected to increase the product portfolio but will also be able to help companies attain a strong market presence across the globe. Our new publication titled “Surgical Gowns Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017–2025),” highlights the innovations, opportunities and the reasons for saturation in this highly penetrated market. The market is categorized into four segments namely, by product type, distribution channel, region and end use. While inspecting the global surgical gowns market in detail, our analysts have carried out a value chain analysis to describe how raw material supply is sent to the distribution channels for processing once it comes to manufacturers. The processed raw materials are then sent to hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Factors considered by end users while choosing surgical gowns – a key finding in our research

Barrier effectiveness of the gowns is checked prior to accepting the order. The gowns should reduce the microbial penetration during the procedure

Comfort and freedom of movement is one of the most important factors that is considered while purchasing surgical gowns. Drape ability of the material is measured using the tests that check for the softness of a material

Tear and breaking strength is checked as ideally surgical gowns should be resistant to punctures, tears and fiber strains under normal conditions of use, over the expected life of the product

Surgical barrier materials should not abrade significantly during normal use, under wet or dry conditions. Generally, abrasion weakens the fabric, which results in the decline of barrier properties

Report Structure

We have profiled some of the key players in the global surgical gowns market across the globe to get a clear picture of the current scenario of mergers and acquisitions in the global surgical gowns market. While studying these top vendors in the market we put these companies under the scanners of recent development, various financial strategies, SWOT analysis, key ratios and performance overview in the last few years. Regulatory scenario, standards and levels of barrier protection and the classifications by level have been considered while inspecting the global surgical gowns market. Year-on-Year growth and absolute $ opportunity has been evaluated for every segment along with market attractiveness analysis. In another section, we have covered the dynamics of the global surgical gowns market for a period of eight years. These dynamics include supply and demand side drivers, macro-economic drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends. Apart from all these factors, introduction, definitions and market taxonomy have been covered in this report in detail.

The global surgical gowns market is segmented into the following categories:

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics & Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Direct Sales

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research is committed to offering a comprehensive report to our clients that incorporates in-depth secondary research to ascertain overall market size, top industry players and products. Our report on the global surgical gowns market delivers key industry insights and information in an easy-to-understand format. Our expert team of analysts has conducted extensive interviews with industry players, experts, retailers and distributors to obtain deeper insights into the global market for surgical gowns. We have considered indicators such as R&D expenditure and research funding from government and non-profit organizations to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Further, the historical consumption trend has been analyzed to track market data. The bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers.