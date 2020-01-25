Surging Medical Supplies Demand to Steer Nonwoven Materials and Products Market in Asia Pacific and Middle East Through 2019

Transparency Market Research (TMR), a market intelligence company based in the U.S. recently published a market study for Nonwoven Materials and Products Market in Asia Pacific and Middle East. According to the report, the nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific will reach an estimated worth of US$18, 166.8 million by 2019 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2013 and 2019. The market in 2012 was valued at US$ 10, 867.5 million. TMR states the nonwoven materials and products market in Middle EAST generated revenue of US$1,416.8 million in 2012 and will exhibit progress at 8.2% CAGR to generate revenue estimated at US$2,462.1 million by 2019.The research report, titled “Nonwoven Materials and Products Market – Asia Pacific and Middle East Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019” is available for sale on the company website.

The surging demand for medical disposable products is a major factor for the increasing consumption of nonwoven materials and products in developing economies, as analyzed by the study. Additionally, increasing use of nonwoven materials and products in construction, geo-textiles, industrial, and agriculture applications is anticipated to further propel the market.The TMR study examines the nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific and Middle East as per products, applications and geography. Based on products, the nonwoven materials and products market comprises polypropylene, nylon, and polyester. As analyzed by TMR research report, in 2012 polypropylene nonwovens held the largest share of the nonwoven materials and products market that was followed by polyester and nylon nonwovens.

Although polypropylene accounts as the largest product segment of the nonwoven materials and products market generating a revenue of US$6,089.1 million in 2012, the other product segment comprising nano-fibers, bio-component fibers, and cellulosics are poised to have attractive opportunities in Middle East and Asia Pacific regions, as per the study findings. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into disposables and durables by the study. As per the study findings, the durable applications segment led the nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific in 2012. Durable application accounted for 60.6% of the total demand generated in the region. Durable nonwovens consists of home furnishings, coating substrates, roofing products, wall coverings, apparel interlinings, and geo-textiles that find extensive applications in construction, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

The rapid growth of medical nonwovens market is primarily driving demand for disposable applications segment of the nonwovens materials and products market in Asia Pacific and Middle East. Disposable applications include adult incontinence supplies, disposable wipes, linens, baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, filters, fabric softener substrates, disposable garments, and medical or surgical commodities.

In the Asia Pacific, China dominated the market in 2012 accounting for 65.5% of the total volume of consumption. The rising demand from medical and agriculture sectors in emerging economies such as India and China is propelling growth of the market in the region. Saudi Arabia and Egypt jointly dominated the nonwoven materials and products market in Middle East accounting for more than 60% of the market.