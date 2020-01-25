Tensile Testing Machine Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2028-end

Global Tensile Testing Machine Market: Introduction

Mechanical testing plays a pivotal role in identifying fundamental properties of engineering materials as well as in developing new engineering materials. Tensile testing machine is one of the most common type of testing equipment used to measure the mechanical properties of a material is the tension test. Tensile testing machines are also widely used for quality assurance and design validation of specimen, assemblies or whole products.

Tensile testing machine is utilized to test tensile strength on a wide variety of materials including metal, paper, textile etc. to determine properties such as ultimate tensile strength, yield strength, and elongation at fracture. Various materials have unique requirements with respect to geometry, gripping, test procedures, and results that are determined. In general, however, tensile testing machine applies monotonic load or displacement to the specimen to the point of fracture. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global tensile testing machine market.

Global Tensile Testing Machine Market: Dynamics

Despite headwinds, the tensile testing machine market presses forward at a substantial growth rate over the coming years. Manufacturers of tensile testing machine serve a plethora of sectors that have demanding material testing requirements. In recent times, global tensile testing machine market has been exposed to several macro factors such as the turbulent oil prices, global economic instability, and geopolitical factors. However, the tensile testing machine market continues to exhibit stable growth. The tensile testing machine market is highly influenced by global macroeconomic factors. Requirement of a robust quality control in manufacturing facilities is expected to drive the tensile testing machine market. Furthermore, with concepts such as Industry 4.0 and smart factories coming to the fore, testing is moving away from labs and closer to the production floor. Hence, enhancing the rate of installation of tensile testing machines.

Global Tensile Testing Machine Market: Segments

The global tensile testing machine market can be segmented on the basis of voltage range, product type, vehicle type, application, and region

On the basis of the target material the global tensile testing machine market can be segmented as:

Rubber

Plastic

Metal

On the basis of the load capacity the global tensile testing machine market can be segmented as:

Up to 1 kN

1 kN – 10 kN

10 kN – 300 kN

More than 300 kN

On the basis of the end-use industry the global tensile testing machine market can be segmented as:

Rubber

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

General Fabrication

Textile

Plastic

Packaging

Paper and Pulp

Auxiliary Manufacturing

On the basis of the loading type the global tensile testing machine market can be segmented as:

Screw Driven Tensile Testing Machine

Hydraulic Tensile Testing Machine

Global Tensile Testing Machine Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global tensile testing machine market discerned across the value chain include:

Shimadzu Corporation

ADMET, Inc.

Testing Machines, Inc.

MTS Systems Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Cometech Testing Machines Co., Ltd.

FORM+TEST GmbH

Mecmesin Germany

Karg Industrietechnik

WPM Werkstoffprüfsysteme Leipzig GmbH

Global Tensile Testing Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Economic turmoil in different parts of the globe has impacted investments into tensile testing machine. Europe, in particular, a key region for concern over the last few years, and with the slowdown in manufacturing in this region, opportunities have been limited for the tensile testing machine market. In addition, India, China, Japan, and Latin America are expected to struggle to different extents, marginally impacting global tensile testing machine market revenue.

R&D expenditure on material development in Asia is relatively higher as compared to Europe and North America. Although the U.S. invests far more in R&D than any other individual country, subsequently, significant demand for tensile testing machine is prospected over the forthcoming period of time. Over the past few years, R&D intensity rose gradually in the European countries; in South Korea and particularly in China, the R&D to GDP ratio increased significantly in the last five years.