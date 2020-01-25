Water Filtration Equipment 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Water Filtration Equipment Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Filtration equipment is used in the water treatment industry to remove unwanted contaminants. This study analyzes the global market for water filtration equipment, including conventional filtration (e.g., activated carbon, sand filtration) and membrane equipment (e.g., microfiltration, reverse osmosis). In this study, water filtration equipment is defined as equipment used to treat water used as supply, process, cooling, or boiler water, or wastewater from municipal and industrial sources.

The global Water Filtration Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Water Filtration Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Filtration Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Culligan

Danaher

Dow

DuPont

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies

Parker-Hannifin

Pentair

SUEZ

Veolia Environnement

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional Filtration

Membrane Equipment

Segment by Application

Municipal

Manufacturing

Commercial

Residential

Oil and Gas

Table Of Contents:

1 Water Filtration Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Filtration Equipment

1.2 Water Filtration Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Filtration Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Conventional Filtration

1.2.3 Membrane Equipment

1.3 Water Filtration Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water Filtration Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Residential

1.3.6 Oil and Gas

1.4 Global Water Filtration Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Water Filtration Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Water Filtration Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Water Filtration Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Water Filtration Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Water Filtration Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Filtration Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Water Filtration Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Water Filtration Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Water Filtration Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Water Filtration Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Filtration Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Water Filtration Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Filtration Equipment Business

7.1 Culligan

7.1.1 Culligan Water Filtration Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Water Filtration Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Culligan Water Filtration Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Danaher

7.2.1 Danaher Water Filtration Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Water Filtration Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Danaher Water Filtration Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dow

7.3.1 Dow Water Filtration Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Water Filtration Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dow Water Filtration Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Water Filtration Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Water Filtration Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DuPont Water Filtration Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ecolab

7.5.1 Ecolab Water Filtration Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Water Filtration Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ecolab Water Filtration Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

