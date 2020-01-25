Windshield Sun Shade Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2026

The report here amasses trade perspectives having a place with the global Windshield Sun Shade market which verbalizes the present-day data and future exposures with reference to the dynamic powers at play. The prime clarification for the examination report is to offer the endorser with a wide framework and make open the wonderful substances and records. The quantifiable and testing explanations behind the examination other than executes data on issues, for example, drivers, shackles, and projections to gage the surrendered consequence of the global Windshield Sun Shade market through the cross of the said gage period in the examination report.

Automotive side window sunshades are used to cover the side window in order to protect from the sun. The automotive side window sun shade also improves the exterior esthetic appearance of the vehicle. Several OEMs, providing luxurious vehicles, offer sun shades in their vehicles. Most vehicle manufacturers provide sun shades that are easy to operate and quick to fit to the side windows of the car. Most side window sun shades come in a semi-rigid design, which can be detached and folded for future use.

Side window sun shades help regulate the sunlight that enters into the vehicle. Sun shades have a temperature controlling effect within the vehicle as they regulate the amount of sunlight entering the vehicle. Moreover, sun shades help maintain the heat levels inside the vehicle, which would be considerably higher if the side window sun shades were not installed.

Sales of passenger vehicles are increasing at a rapid pace in some developed nations such as the U.S. and China, and several developing nations such as India, Brazil, and ASEAN countries. This is primarily due to increase in standard of living, increasing purchasing power capacity, rise in per capita income of individuals, increasing industrialization, and changing way of life in these countries. Increase in sales of luxury vehicles is anticipated to propel the automotive side window sunshades market during the forecast period.

The global automotive side window sunshades market can be segmented based on product, vehicle type, vehicle class, sales channel, and region.

Based on product, the automotive side window sun shades market can be divided into roller and suction-cup. Dark roller side window sun shades are more effective and economical. A key issue related to roller sun shades is that they mostly block sunlight.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive side window sunshades market can be divided into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is projected to dominate the automotive side window sunshades market during the forecast period. Most OEMs incorporate a higher number of side window sun shades in passenger vehicles than those in commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, SUV, and MPV. The sedan sub-segment mostly includes luxury vehicles. Hence, the sedan sub-segment is likely to dominate the passenger vehicle segment of the automotive side window sunshades market.

Based on vehicle class, the automotive side window sunshades market can be split into entry, mid, and luxury/ premium. The luxury segment likely to hold a significant share of the automotive side window sunshades market during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive side window sunshades market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is likely to dominate the automotive side window sunshades market for entry and mid segment vehicles.

Europe has a high number of luxury vehicles, hence it is likely to be dominate the global automotive side window sunshades market. Other regions considered for the study are North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global players operating in automotive side window sun shades market include Window Sox, Protrim Inc., Kassa Inc., Dreambaby, Car Shades, Eclipse sunshade, X-Shade, Intro-Tech automotive Inc., EZ-Bugz/EZ-Cling, WeatherTech, Kassa Inc., and Brica.

