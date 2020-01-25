Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market – Global Scope and Need

Yeast is a single cell microscopic organism of fungus kingdom, it is found abundantly in nature and used widely in making many food product and beverages. Yeast extract, a common name for processed yeast product is a thick brown sticky semi- solid food made by extracting the cell content while removing the cell wall. Due to its intense flavor, it is majorly used as a flavoring agent or food additive by vegetarians and others for flavoring savory food, broadly found in a variety of packaged foods such as frozen meals, gravy, snack foods, crackers, stock, etc,. Similar to yeast extract, autolysate which is also known as autolysed yeast is an extract of yeast produced by self-digestion of yeast constituents by enzymes contained in yeast cells. However two major aspects differ yeast extract from autolysate yeast first; autolysate yeast contains cell wall whereas yeast extract does not and second; as compared to yeast extract, autolysis stage of the production process is shorter in autolysate yeast. Majorly yeast extract market is driven by three different yeast extract forms which are bakery yeast, brewery yeast, and ethanol yeast.

Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market: Market Dynamics and Restraints

The ever growing demand for bakery food products and the alcoholic beverages has enhanced the growth of yeast extracts and autolysates across the globe. Rising demand of yeast as a flavor enhancer is driving the market of all kind of yeast. Another boosting factor for yeast extracts and autolysates is the increasing demand of MSG, a synthetic flavor enhancer; in upcoming years MSG market is expected to grow substantially. Studies have highlighted that yeast extract and autolysate is an adequate replacement of MSG. Significant mergers and acquisitions, collaborations among small and big key players of this industry, and new joint ventures are becoming industry trends further fueling market growth. Also inclination of animal food manufacturer for using yeast extract in regards to enhancing the flavor is playing another important role in the market growth of yeast extracts and autolysate market.

Yeast Extracts and Autolysates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of global yeast extracts and autolysates market are Chr. Hansen A/S, Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd., Alltech Inc., Leiber Gmbh, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Royal Dsm N.V., Associated British Foods Plc, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd. , Lesaffre Group, and Lallemand Inc.