Automotive HVAC System Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are meant for ensuring proper ventilation and air conditioning within a vehicle. Such a system provides good air quality within the vehicle and makes the environment comfortable for the driver and co-passengers. There are two different types of air conditioning system used in the automotive industry such as the expansion valve system and the fixed orifice tube system. In an expansion valve system, the compressor compresses the low pressure refrigerant received from an evaporator into a high pressure refrigerant vapour, which is sent to a condenser. During this stage, the low pressure refrigerant vapour, which enters the compressor is cold but at the compression process the vapour temperature is increased considerably. During the compression process, heat absorbed by the refrigerant vapour is released out in the atmosphere.

The components of an automotive air conditioning unit includes compressor, condenser, evaporator, pressure regulating devices, orifice tube, thermal expansion valve, receiver-drier and accumulator. The compressor is considered the heart of automobile HVAC system. It is a pump which is belt driven and attached to the engine. The compressor helps in the compressing and transferring of refrigerant gas. A condenser is used to help radiate heat and is normally located in front of the vehicle. When the hot compressed gases are introduced on the top of a condenser, they are cooled instantly and after the cooling is complete, they condense and exit from the bottom of the condenser as a high pressure fluid. An evaporator is a heat absorber component of the HVAC system. The main purpose of an evaporator is to remove the heat from inside the vehicle and dehumidify the environment within it. Pressure regulating devices are meant for controlling the evaporator temperature by regulating the refrigerant pressure and flow into the evaporator.

The automotive HVAC System market can be classified by air conditioning system type, by application and by geography. The air conditioning system type segment can be classified into the expansion valve system and the fixed orifice tube system. By application, the market can be segregated as passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. By geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing demand for passenger vehicles and the requirement for air conditioning systems under extreme weather conditions are the major driving forces for the global automotive HVAC system market. In addition, economic reforms in developing countries, growth in the global automotive sector and rising private equity investments in automotive HVAC system manufacturing companies across the world is set to influence the growth of this market positively. Moreover, increasing production of vehicles is also set to bolster the growth of this market globally. In terms of market revenue share, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share by the end of forecast period followed by Europe, North America, Latin America and, Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies. As a result, both companies are expected to emerge more profitable and stronger than before. Key players in the global automotive HVAC system market have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg, Air International Thermal Systems, Calsonic Kansei, Denso Corporation, DelStar Technologies, Engineered Plastic Components, Hanon Systems, Japan Climate Systems Corporation, Mahle Behr GmbH, Johnson Electric, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Valeo Group and Sensata Technologies among others.

