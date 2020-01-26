Cooking Hood Market: The Definitive Guide to Competitor Strategies | Asko Appliances Broan, Inc. BSH Home Appliances Corporation Elica S.p.A & Faber S.p.A.

The global cooking hood market was valued at US$ 4,952.9 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing expenditure on household appliances and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene are also expected to boost the global market of cooking hood in the near future.

Europe holds a major share of the global cooking hood market, followed by North America. Awareness about overall safety, sanitation, and hygiene among consumers and food service center owners has propelled the demand for cooking hood in these regions.

The cooking hood market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period, due to expansion of the catering industry and strong product innovation among cooking hood manufacturers in the region.

Download PDF Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50373

Driving Factors

Cooking hood is primarily preferred by the hotel industry, restaurants, and other food service establishments to wash glassware, pots, dishes, and utensils that are utilized to prepare or serve food.

Rise in the number of hotels, restaurants, and cafes is a major factor driving the cooking hood market.

Additionally, standards enacted by governments and various associations regarding cleanliness and hygiene are key factors boosting the attractiveness of cooking hood among consumers.

Modern cooking hood contains upgraded technology and sensors, which offers several features that make cooking more convenient. Expansion of the cooking hood market in emerging economies due to rising income and changing consumer preference toward e-commerce are driving the business expansion of cooking hood manufacturers, which in turn is boosting the cooking hood market.

Key Challenges

The factors restraining the cooking hood market growth in the forecast period: Presence of substitute High maintenance cost



Market Preference