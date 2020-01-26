Drug of Abuse Testing Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Drug of Abuse Testing Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market (By Product Type, Sample/Test Type, End Users / Setting Type, Region), Regulatory Status, 20 Company Profile – Forecast to 2024” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The global drug of abuse testing market is projected to cross US$ 5 Billion by 2024. Drugs of abuse testing involves detection of one or more illegal and/or prescribed substances in the urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. The use of illicit drugs is increasing across the globe. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, nearly 5% of the global adult population consumed some sort of illicit drug at least once in 2015. The market for drug of abuse testing is driven by strict government norms against illicit drug intake, technological advances in testing equipment, increasing availability of forbidden drugs, and growing emphasis on work place screening among the urban population. On the other hand, legalization of drugs and lack of skilled technicians for drug of abuse testing are a few restraints hampering the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3457333-global-drug-of-abuse-testing-market-by-product

By Product Type – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

• Consumables is the largest segment of the drug of abuse testing market.

• The Equipment segment accounted for over 40% share of the drugs of abuse testing market.

• Amongst the equipment, immunoassay analyzers held the largest market share in 2017.

By Sample/Test Type – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

• The urine sample type segment accounted for major share of the global drugs of abuse testing market in 2017, followed by blood segment.

• Oral fluid sample type segment accounted for third highest share of the global drugs of abuse testing market in 2017.

• Hair and Sweat sample type segments are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the global drugs of abuse testing market.

By End Users / Setting Type – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

• The largest drug testing is done at the employment setting, followed by criminal justice system.

• Lab based drugs of abuse testing accounted for around 15% share of the total market in 2017.

• Home OTC drugs of abuse testing held least share of the total market.

By Region – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

• North America accounted for largest share of the global drug of abuse testing market.

• Europe holds second largest share of the global drug of abuse testing market.

• Asia Pacific drug of abuse testing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing drug addiction in the region.

• The emerging economies like China and India offer good opportunities for drug testing equipment market in Asia Pacific region.

• The drugs of abuse testing market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is projected to display tremendous growth during the forecast period.

• In South and Central America, use of cocaine remains high, especially in South America.

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3457333-global-drug-of-abuse-testing-market-by-product

Report titled “Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market (By Product Type, Sample/Test Type, End Users / Setting Type, Region), Regulatory Status, 20 Company Profile – Forecast to 2024” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving high growth drug of abuse testing market.

This 142 Page report with 56 Figures and 7 Tables has been studied from 8 View Points:

1. Global – Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 – 2024)

2. By Product Type – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 – 2024)

3. By Sample/Test Type – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 – 2024)

4. By End Users / Setting Type – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 – 2024)

5. By Region – Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 – 2024)

6. Regulatory Status

7. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – Driving Factors & Challenges

8. Company Profile

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – By Product Type

1. Consumables Market

• Rapid Test Kit

• Others

2. Equipment Market

• Immunoassay Analyzer

• Chromatography Instrument

• Breath Analyzer

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – By Sample/Test Type

• Urine

• Blood

• Oral Fluids

• Hair

• Sweat

• Others

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – By End Users / Setting Type

• Employment Testing

• Lab based

• Professional POC

• Home OTC

• Criminal Justice

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Central & South America

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – Regulatory Status

Workplace Drug Testing

• United States

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Europe

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – 20 Company Profile

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3. Abbott Laboratories Inc

4. Quest Diagnostics

5. Siemens AG

6. Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

7. Danaher Corporation

8. United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL)

9. Alere (Now Abbott)

10. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11. LGC Limited

12. Randox Testing Services

13. Sonic Healthcare

14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

15. Psychemedics Corporation

16. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

17. Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc

18. OraSure Technologies Inc

19. Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc

20. Biophor Diagnostics, Inc

Data Sources

Employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Continuous…

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)