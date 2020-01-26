Financial Analytics Market 2019 Size, Segments, Industry Growth and Global Trends by Forecast to 2023

Financial Analytics Market Synopsis:

The global financial analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2024.

Financial analytics solutions creates on-the- spot analysis, which answers specific business questions of enterprises and forecasts future financial scenarios. The businesses, projects, budgets, and other finance-related entities of an enterprise are evaluated to determine the performance and suitability. The data is presented in a dashboard graphically, which is preferred by users as it is easier to read and interpret than a series of spreadsheets with pivot tables.

The major factor contributing to market growth is the growing need for data-driven financial decisions among the end users. Advancements in business intelligence (BI) and business analytics tools are also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing need to reduce planning and budget cycles among organizations is also expected to drive the Financial Analytics Market.

However, concerns regarding privacy and security, along with financial regulations and standards are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and the growing adoption of predictive analytics offer lucrative opportunities to the key providers of financial analytics solutions and services in the global market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7680

Major Key Players:

Fair Isaac Corporation (US

Oracle Corporation (US)

TIBCO Software Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Zoho Corporation (India)

Google (US)

SAP (Germany)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (US)

TABLEAU SOFTWARE (US)

Teradata (US)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

Rosslyn Data Technologies (UK)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (US)

QlikTech International AB (US)

ALTERYX, INC. (US)

Regional Analysis:

The global financial analytics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to be the largest market with the US being a technologically advanced country deploying these solutions with the maximum number of leading market players.

Segmentation:

The global financial analytics market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, application, vertical, and region/country.

By component, the global financial analytics market has been divided into software and service.

Based on deployment mode, the global financial analytics market has been classified as on-premise and cloud.

Based on organization size, the global financial analytics market has been divided into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented intogovernance, risk, and compliance management, customer management, wealth management, financial forecasting and budgeting, transaction monitoring, stock management, fraud detection and prevention, and others.

On the basis of vertical, the global financial analytics market has been divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail & e-commerce, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, manufacturing and automotive, telecommunication and IT, transportation and logistics, and others.

The global financial analytics market has been analyzed for four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Access PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/financial-analytics-market

Intended Audience:

Financial analytics vendors

Systems integrators

Cloud services providers

Government organizations

Distributors and Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Investors and venture capitalists

Market consultants

Compliance officers

Regulators

System Integrators

Chief Financial Officers

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Component

1.1.2 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Deployment

1.1.3 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Organization Size

1.1.4 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Application

1.1.5 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Vertical

1.1.6 Financial Analytics Market, By Region

Continued…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/financial-analytics-market-7680

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Region, 2017–2023

Table 2 North America: Financial Analytics Market, By Country, 2017–2023

Table 3 Europe: Financial Analytics Market, By Country, 2017–2023

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Financial Analytics Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of The Global Financial Analytics Market

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]