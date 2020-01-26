Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Aerospace Adhesives, which are used in vehicle construction as well as maintenance on a wide variety of aerospace parts, including pipes, panels, fixtures and tools.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the aerospace adhesives & sealants market owing to large concentration of adhesive manufacturers particularly in China, Japan and India. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period due to high economic growth and rising demand for commercial aircrafts. Europe held the second largest market share followed by North America. Presence of leading manufacturers of commercial aircrafts such as Airbus and Dassault contribute to Europes large market share.

The global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Beacon Adhesives

Henkel AG & Company

3M

Hexcel Corporation

Master Bond

Cytec Industries Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

United Resin Corporation

Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Reactive Adhesives

Non-Reactive Adhesives

By Application, the market can be split into

Flight Control Surface Seals

Transducer Seals

Fuel Assemblies

Metal and Fiber Composites

Optical Fibers

Other Sensors

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers

Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



