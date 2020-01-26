Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Ammonium Phosphate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammonium Phosphate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Ammonium Phosphate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ammonium Phosphate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Ammonium phosphate is the salt of ammonium and phosphate. It is a highly unstable compound with the formula (NH4)3PO4. Because of its instability, it is elusive and of no commercial value. A related “double salt”, (NH4)3PO4.(NH4)2HPO4 is also recognized but is too unstable for practical use. Both triammonium salts evolve ammonia. In contrast to the fragile nature of the triammonium salts, diammonium phosphate (NH4)2HPO4 is a valuable material, mainly as a fertilizer. Also of value is monoammonium salt (NH4)H2PO4 which is also valued as a fertilizer.
China accounted for the largest regional share for ammonium phosphate followed by India and Brazil. China was also the largest producer, accounting for over 50% of the global market in 2014. However, the government of Indias decision to lower fertilizer subsidy is expected to decline demand. As a result, fertilizer prices have increased, which is expected to hamper market growth.
North America demand is expected to increase on account of improved reforms by the government on the use of fertilizers in crops. However, growing demand for organic products in the region is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent regulations against the use of chemical fertilizers are expected to negatively impact market growth in Europe. As a result, the demand is expected to decline over the forecast period.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Lanxess AG
Solvay S.A.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Maaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company
OCP SA
Prayon SA
Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company Limited
Jordan Phosphate Mines Company
Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG
Yuntianhua Group Company Limited
Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.
Wengfu Group
Vale S.A.
OJSC
EuroChem MCC
Innophos Holdings Inc.
Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.
Yara International ASA
United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp.
Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)
Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)
By Application, the market can be split into
Metal Finishing Chemicals
Water Treatment Chemicals
Food & Beverage
Detergent & Soaps
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Ammonium Phosphate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Ammonium Phosphate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonium Phosphate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Ammonium Phosphate Manufacturers
Ammonium Phosphate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Ammonium Phosphate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Ammonium Phosphate market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
