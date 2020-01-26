In this report, the Global Antifreeze Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Antifreeze Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Antifreeze market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Antifreeze breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

Antifreeze is a type of coolant with antifreeze function. It is generally used for cars, trucks, bus, tractors, train locomotives and engineering machinery etc. Antifreeze has the function of anti-freezing, anti-boiling, anti-corrosion, anti-incrustation scale etc. For the relatively large market share of automotive antifreeze, this report mainly talks about auto antifreeze, the 30%~70% diluent antifreeze.

Global demand of antifreeze has risen with the increasing sales of auto vehicles in the past years. As a result, demand will keep strong for the next few years. The capacity of antifreeze is predicted to be 5200 million litres in 2016, which shows a promising market. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into antifreeze industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of antifreeze industry, Prestone, Shell and Exxon Mobil are the leaders, and the status will keep for a few years.

For the regions of antifreeze manufacturing and sales, Europe and USA are the leaders. The large auto vehicles ownership of the two regions contributes to the large demand of antifreeze of Europe and USA. Demand of Japan, China and other new emerging markets is also increasing.

Recently, ethylene glycol and other types antifreeze are the mainstream product, which take up a larger market share. While ethylene glycol type antifreeze is toxic and corrosive, the product is harmful to engine. Propylene glycol type antifreeze is environment-friendly. But cost of the product is high, and technology needs further exploration.

Global Antifreeze market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antifreeze.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers Antifreeze capacity, production, value, price and market share of Antifreeze in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Prestone

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Valvoline

Old World Industries

KMCO

Chevron

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Recochem

Amsoil

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Pentosin

Millers Oils

Silverhook

Evans

ABRO

Sinopec

CNPC

Lanzhou BlueStar

Zhongkun Petrochemical

China-TEEC

Guangdong Delian

Antifreeze Breakdown Data by Type

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Other Type

Antifreeze Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Antifreeze Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Antifreeze Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Antifreeze capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Antifreeze manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antifreeze :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



