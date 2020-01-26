Global Bed Scale Market: Highlights On Future Development, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2026

The latest report on the global Bed Scale Market presents answers to crucial questions that are important to comprehend developments in the said A holistic and detailed overview of the global Bed Scale Market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the Bed Scale Market during a forecast period from 2018 to 2027.

Bed scale is a weighing machine which is used for the patient to weight while in bed. Bed scale can be used in situations where moving the bed is not possible. Bed scale comes under class III devices approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Bed scale are easy to use and highly accurate. Bed scale comes in various range, shape and size. Bed scale are portable weigher which have built in carry handles. Bed scale monitors patient weights in critical condition in hospitals and extended care facility. Bed scale comes with portable and platform type, where the most general device used in healthcare facilities is the platform scale. Bed scale are ideal for monitoring the patients while minimizing the disturbance, providing best care. With the use of bed scale, it provide relief to staff, reliving from the extra physical exertion without compromising patient care. The bed scale are installed on the trolley, to make it easier to transport within the hospitals.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease and increasing number of patients stay in hospitals drive the market of bed scale in near future. Increasing end user segments such as hospitals and nursing home is expected to spur the bed scale market in the forecast period. Innovation and advancement in the bed scale technology such as electronic and portable bed scales which are easy to use and transport boost the market of bed scale in the near future. High cost of automated and mobile bed scale hamper the market growth of bed scale.

The global bed scale market is segmented on basis of modality type, product type, end users and geography.

Segmentation by Modality Type Mobile bed scale Platform bed scale

Segmentation by Product Type Manual bed scale Automated bed scale

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Nursing homes Home Care Others

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of modality type, mobile bed scale accounts for the largest revenue share among all the. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed due to its easy to use and portability. On the basis of end user, hospital segment account for the largest revenue share owing to increasing number of disease and hospital stay. Hospital segment accounts for the rapid growth during the forecast period.

The North America market for bed scale holds the largest revenue share, due to increasing number of end user segments such as hospitals and nursing homes. Presence of large number of key players for bed scale market is anticipated to boost the market of bed scale in North America. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global Bed Scale Market, owing to growing advancement in the technology and increasing number of disease. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to rising medical tourism, increasing demand of new technology and rising number of hospitals. China is expected to register significant growth, due to rising geriatric population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in bed scale market, owing to less developed healthcare infrastructure.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global bed scale market are seca gmbh & co., ADE GmbH & Co.KG, Marsden Weighing Group, Innovision Devices, Benmor Medical (UK) Limited, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Gardhen Bilance Srl, srl CARE WEIGHTING SYSTEM, Welch Allyn, RADWAG Balances and Scales, Henk Maas, Electro Kinetic Technologies, among others.

