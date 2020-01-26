Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Serving end users such as military for stealth vehicles, albeit at second degree, the demand for carbonyl iron powder in various grades is highly predictable to be bright. Some other key applications of carbonyl iron powder are metallurgy and metal injection molding among others. Obtained via carbonyl decomposition, resulting in uniform microscopic spheres of carbonyl iron powder, with only minuscule amounts of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen, the product obtained displays high purity with superior electromagnetic properties. This collectively validates healthy growth of carbonyl iron powder and ultra-fine iron powder in the years ahead.

This report researches the worldwide Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Iron powder is formed as a whole from several other iron particles. The particle sizes vary anywhere from 20-200 m. The iron properties differ depending on the production method and history of a specific iron powder. There are three types of iron powder classifications: reduced iron powder, atomized powder, and electrolyte iron powder. Each type is used in various applications depending on their properties. There is very little difference in the visual appearances of reduced iron powder and atomized iron powder.

Carbonyl iron is a highly pure (97.5% for grade S, 99.5+% for grade R) iron, prepared by chemical decomposition of purified iron pentacarbonyl. It usually has the appearance of grey powder, composed of spherical microparticles. Most of the impurities are carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen.

Ultra Fine Iron Powder, in our report, refers to iron powders particle size is smaller than 10m. Ultrafine iron powder has smaller particles, which has a very good electrical magnetic optical effect. This not only affects the sintering properties of the material, but also the final physical properties of the material. Ultrafine iron powder is widely used in the field of electromagnetic shielding & powder metallurgy.

The production process of carbonyl iron powder (CIP) was discovered by BASF in 1925. Currently, there are only a few countries that are able to produce carbonyl iron powders in the world, which mainly include Germany, China, America and Russia. According to the data, the carbonyl iron powder production in the world in 2016 was 18 K MT. Leading players in carbonyl iron powder (CIP) industry are BASF, Jiangsu Tianyi, Jilin Jien and Sintez-CIP. Among them, BASF is the tycoon of CIP with 12000 MT capacity in 2016.

At present, China is the major CIP production and consumption region. Besides, the annual output will continuously increase. With the increasing market demand of carbonyl iron powder, researchers in China have made a lot of researches and efforts. Therefore, the quality of carbonyl iron powder that is produced by Chinas enterprises will be equally matched with BASF SE in Germany. Although BASF SE still monopolizes the global carbonyl iron powder market, the manufacturing technology of carbonyl iron powder in China has constantly become mature in recent years and the capacity has continued to increase, therefore, the market shares will continuously increase in the future and will in turn influence the market share of BASF SE.

The global carbonyl iron powder and ultra fine iron powder market size will increase to 179 million USD in 2017, from 187 million USD in 2012, it is estimated that the global carbonyl iron powder and ultra fine iron powder demand will develop with a CAGR of 0.66% in the coming six years.

Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder market size will increase to 180 Million US$ by 2025, from 180 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Sintez-CIP

JFE

Jiangsu Tianyi

Jilin Jien

Jiangxi Yuean

Shanxi Xinghua

Jiangyou Hebao

Jinchuan Group

Gripm

CNPC Powder

Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Type

Carbonyl Iron Powder

Atomized Ultra Fine Iron Powder

Others

Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Powder Metallurgy

Electronics Industry

Diamond Tools

Military Industry

Food and Drug Industry

Others

Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

