GLOBAL CONDO INSURANCE MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025
Executive Summary
A condominium, often shortened to condo, in the United States and in most Canadian provinces, is a type of living space which is similar to an apartment but which is independently sellable and therefore regarded as real estate.
Condo Insurance is an insurance policy that combines various personal insurance protections, which can include losses occurring to one’s home, its contents, loss of use (additional living expenses), or loss of other personal possessions of the homeowner, as well as liability insurance for accidents that may happen at the home or at the hands of the homeowner within the policy territory.
This report focuses on the global Condo Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Condo Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GEICO
Liberty Mutual
Allstate
Farmers Insurance
State Farm
MetLife
USAA
Erie Insurance
American Family Insurance
Travelers Insurance
AIG
AXA
Allianz
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Condo Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Condo Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Condo Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Condo Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Condo Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Condo Insurance Market Size
2.2 Condo Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Condo Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Condo Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Condo Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Condo Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Condo Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Condo Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Condo Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Condo Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Condo Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Condo Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Condo Insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 GEICO
12.1.1 GEICO Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 GEICO Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 GEICO Recent Development
12.2 Liberty Mutual
12.2.1 Liberty Mutual Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 Liberty Mutual Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Liberty Mutual Recent Development
12.3 Allstate
12.3.1 Allstate Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Allstate Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Allstate Recent Development
12.4 Farmers Insurance
12.4.1 Farmers Insurance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Farmers Insurance Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Farmers Insurance Recent Development
12.5 State Farm
12.5.1 State Farm Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 State Farm Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 State Farm Recent Development
12.6 MetLife
12.6.1 MetLife Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 MetLife Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 MetLife Recent Development
12.7 USAA
12.7.1 USAA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 USAA Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 USAA Recent Development
12.8 Erie Insurance
12.8.1 Erie Insurance Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Erie Insurance Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Erie Insurance Recent Development
12.9 American Family Insurance
12.9.1 American Family Insurance Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 American Family Insurance Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 American Family Insurance Recent Development
12.10 Travelers Insurance
12.10.1 Travelers Insurance Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Condo Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 Travelers Insurance Revenue in Condo Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Travelers Insurance Recent Development
12.11 AIG
12.12 AXA
12.13 Allianz
Continuous…
