GLOBAL DAIRY PROTEIN MARKET RESEARCH REPORT, MARKET SIZE, STATUS, REVENUE, CONSUMPTION, IMPORT AND FUTURE FORECAST TO 2019-2025

Introduction

The global Dairy Protein market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2018, and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Dairy proteins have a unique combination of high nutritional values combined with excellent functionality. Increasing consumer awareness, especially for functional foods and dietary supplements, has been a critical factor for market development in recent times. Global animal protein production is a USD 1.35 trillion business in 2014, with the market for dairy standing out as the leading source of animal-based protein.

Asia has the highest market share (31%) of Dairy Protein Market. In Southeast Asia, there is potential for whey protein sports nutrition powders and energy/nutrition type products for sports- and fitness-inclined consumers. In countries such as China, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia, there is growth potential for whey protein used in child nutrition formulas. Singapore serves as a production base for child nutrition products to Southeast Asia. While breast-feeding remains a preferred method of infant feeding, dairy protein can play an important role in the overall child nutrition picture.

Increasing demand for healthy protein-rich food products among consumers is leading to the development of such food products with a key focus on including milk powder and whey as ingredients in the final product. Of different types, milk protein concentrates and milk protein segment holds the largest market share together and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Demand for these food products among consumers is leading to high growth in the near future. Owing to benefits such as less moisture and high shelf-life of the product, milk powder as dairy ingredient type is expected to remain significant in the near future.

Applications for Infant food are further contributing towards the growth of this segment. Whey protein isolates and Whey protein concentrates segments are collectively anticipated to account for large share by 2023. Mitigating efficient supply to mitigate the demand for healthy food products subsequently is a concern among manufacturers, thereby leading to the adoption of whey in the food products.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Dairy Protein market is segmented based on Ingredients such as Milk Protein Concentrates (MPCs), Whey Protein Concentrates (WPCs), Whey Protein Isolates (WPIs), Casein and Caseinates and Others. Further, based on application Dairy Protein market is segmented into Foods & Beverages, Infant formulations, Personal care & cosmetics, Animal Feed, and Others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Dairiconcepts, Darigolds, Devondale Murray Goulburn Co-Operative, Laïta Group, Erie Foods Inc., Fonterra, Grassland, Glanbia, Idaho Milk, Milk Specialties Inc., Theo Müller, Sole Mizo, Tatura Milk Ind, United Dairymen Of Arizona and Westland Milk Products.

