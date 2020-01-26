Global Dental Preventive Supplies Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges with Different Segments, Forecast- 2026

The global market for Dental Preventive Supplies Market has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Dental Preventive Supplies Market.

The WHO Oral Health Programme has been worked on building the policies to control the risks related oral health. The programme focus is to control the risk behaviors such as diet, hygiene, nutrition, tobacco usage and consumption of alcohol. From past few years, initiatives and awareness for dental care has been increased among individuals. In US, initiatives like Healthy People 2020 and The Affordable Care Act and oral health took place to promote oral health services, improvements to increase oral health coverage and public education. The increasing awareness on oral health among children, adolescence and adults, oral health insurance coverage, improving access to dental services and introduction of new technologies such as dental laser leads to increasing demand for Dental Preventive Supplies market.

The global market for dental preventive supplies can be segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Fluoride gels

Fluoride trays

Sealants and Prophylactic paste

Tooth desensitizers

Antimicrobial Varnish

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Dental market is considered to be one of the fastest growing market due to increasing awareness, oral health insurance coverage, improving access to dental services and introduction of new technologies. Dental Preventive Supplies are seen to be one of the popular products range used in dental procedure. Dental Preventive Supplies like fluoride based materials, sealants and oral cleaning agents are widely used. Children, adolescences and adult will be the major targeting customer for dental preventive supplies market. The increasing prevalence of oral health act as the driving factors for the dental preventive supplies market. The increasing bariatric population, diversity and needs of populations, offshore dental laboratory proliferation etc. act as the restrain for dental preventive supplies markets.

On the basis of geography, the global dental preventive supplies market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America dental preventive supplies market is expected to register the maximum market share in the global market, followed by Europe, due to increased awareness, oral health insurance coverage improving, access to dental services and introduction of new technologies. According to American Dental Association, American spent $117.5 bn in 2015 and $124 bn in 2016. The growth of 3.3% is seen from 2015 to 2016. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to be a profitable market for new emerging market players in the dental preventive supplies market. However, the market for dental preventive supplies in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global dental preventive supplies are Dentsply Sirona, 3M ESPE AG, Young Dental, Directa AB, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corporation, Inc., GC America, Inc., Angelus Indústria de Produtos Odontológicos S/A and others.

