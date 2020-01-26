Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market : Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Ethylene proplylene diene monomer (EPDM) – a copolymer of ethylene, propylene, and minuscule amount of non-conjugated diene monomers serves to provide sites for cross-linking during vulcanization. Synthetic rubber producing using EPDM offers outstanding all-round performance and excellent weathering resistance. Applications of EPDM rubber include seals, glass-run channels, garden and appliance hose, and radiators among many others, all of which are extensively used across a large number of end users. This serves for healthy growth of EPDM market in the years ahead predicted at close to 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

This report researches the worldwide Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 25.18% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 64.69% production share of the market in 2016.

Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 53.28% share of the global consumption in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2017 to 2023. With over 24.78% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2023.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2022 to 2017. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market size will increase to 3450 Million US$ by 2025, from 2840 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Breakdown Data by Type

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

