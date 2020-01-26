In this report, the Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) is a fluorine-based plastic. It was designed to have high corrosion resistance and strength over a wide temperature range. ETFE is a polymer and its source-based name is poly(ethene-co-tetrafluoroethene). ETFE has a relatively high melting temperature, excellent chemical, electrical and high-energy radiation resistance properties. When burned, ETFE releases hydrofluoric acid.

The North American region is the largest consumer of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene across the globe. The growth of the North America ETFE market can be attributed to the increased demand for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene from various end-use industries of the region. The Asia Pacific ETFE market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both, volume and value. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is due to the easy availability of cheap labor and raw materials in the region. Moreover, the growing economy of countries such as China, Indonesia, Taiwan, and India is also attracting new foreign investments in these countries, thereby leading to the growth of various end-use industries in the Asia Pacific region.

Asahi Glass

Daikin Industries

Chemours

3M

Quadrant

Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics

Hubei Everflon Polymer

Ensinger

Vector Foiltec

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Breakdown Data by Type

Pellet/Granule

Powder

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Breakdown Data by Application

Films & Sheets

Wire & Cables

Tubes

Coatings

Others

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



