Global Fat Replacer Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2018 – 2028

Fat Replacers Market Outlook:

Among the three prime macronutrients, i.e is fats, carbohydrate and protein fat is, present in most of the foods providing flavor, aroma and a unique texture to it. As an essential part of the diet fat has also several health benefits however, when consumed above the required amount, it may result in various health issues such as high cholesterol level, increased risk for heart diseases, high obesity and various others. Fat replacers have facilitated the development of reduced-fat foods that possess the texture and taste of the high-fat foods with much lower calories, cholesterol, and fat content. Fat replacers chemically resemble proteins, carbohydrates, fats or a combination of these ingredients. These combined ingredients are used to provide specific functions of the fat being replaced. Amongst the different types of fat replacers, Carbohydrate-based fat replacers such as cellulose, gums, starches, polydextrose etc. are most widely used, providing thickening and stabilizing actions on to the food products. Many of the fat replacers are stable at cooking and frying temperatures. These fat replacers are used to replace fats in a variety of food products containing high-fat content such as bakery and confectionary items, processed meats, cheese and other dairy products, beverages and sauces, and baked goods.

Surge in demand for fat replacers owing to the rising awareness for health and wellness

Dietary advice and recommendations by several global health organizations and powerful impact of media have resulted in a growing awareness about adverse effects of excessive fat intake and benefits of healthy living. According to the World Health Organization, ‘Reducing the amount of total fat intake to less than 30% of total energy intake helps prevent unhealthy weight gain in the adult population. Also, the risk of developing NCDs is lowered by reducing saturated fats to less than 10% of total energy intake, and trans fats to less than 1% of total energy intake, and replacing both with unsaturated fats’. Consequently, people are getting more health conscious thus modifying their eating habits and diet. This acts as a driving factor for the growth of fat replacers market, providing consumers with low-fat and low-calorie food products without compromising with the basic attributes of their intakes. Further, the American Dietetic Association’s report reflects that majority of the fat replacers can be a safe and useful complement for lowering the fat content of food when consumed in a moderate amount by the adults.

However, fat also possesses certain sensory properties which contribute towards the texture, flavor and overall taste of the food which cannot be fully replaced by fat replacers. Thus fat replacers, might act as a restraining factor in the growth of fat replacers market, in turn challenging the manufacturers to produce products fulfilling these criteria’s as well.

Global Fat Replacers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global fat replacers market has been segmented as:

Carbohydrate-Based

Protein-Based

Lipid-Based

Combination

On the basis of application, the global fat replacers market has been segmented as:

Food Bakery and confectionary Dairy products Frozen products Sauces and Dressings Snacks Edible Oil Processed meat products

Beverages

Others

On the basis of region, the global fat replacers market has been segmented as:

North America Fat replacers Market

Latin America Fat replacers Market

Europe Fat replacers Market

CIS & Russia Fat replacers Market

Japan Fat replacers Market

APEJ Fat replacers Market

Middle East & Africa Fat replacers Market

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20044

Global Fat Replacers Market: Key Participants:

The key market players in global fat replacers market identified across the value chain include DuPont, Cargill Inc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, Ashland Inc., Corbion NV, Koninklijke DSM, Ingredion Inc, FMC Corporation and CP Kelco., and Nestlé S.A..